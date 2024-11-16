Where to stream 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards? Performers lineup, MC, nominations list, and all you need to know

The 2024 Korea Grand Music Award (KGMA) is set to be held on November 16 and 17, 2024, at 5 pm KST at the Inspire Arena, South Korea. The award show would be hosted by aespa's Winter, NewJeans' Hanni, and Nam Ji-hyun.

On the first day of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Award titled "Artist Day," K-pop idols who have set precedence in the music industry will get recognized. On the second day (November 17), the ceremony, titled "Song Day," will honor musicians who have been credited as songwriters for popular songs.

The performer's roster includes ADOR's only girl group, NewJeans, EXO's D.O. (real name Doh Kyung-soo), TVXQ, and BIBI, among others.

The award ceremony will be live-streamed on the official website of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Award (https://live.kgma-live.com/). It will also be broadcast live by KISME across 200 countries with real-time subtitles in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese.

Here's the full performers' list:

EXO's D.O.

BIBI

TVXQ

NewJeans

STAYC

(G)I-dle

Young Tak

Yoo Hoe-seung

Lee Mujin

LeeYoung-ji

JD1

ZEROBASEONE

QWER

TAEMIN

P1Harmony

aespa

ATEEZ

RIIZE

NiziU

SongGa-in

LeeChan-won

CLASSy

YUQI

JO1

TREASURE

FIFTY FIFTY

DAY6

NOWADAYS

NCT WISH

UNIS

More about the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards tickets, event timings, and sales

A VIP 2-day pass can be bought from the KGMA website for $63.99, which will include the following:

November 16 Red Carpet Event Live + Awards Ceremony + Delayed Stream

November 17 Red Carpet Event Live + Awards Ceremony + Delayed Stream

A 1-day ticket can be purchased for $37.99, which will include the following:

November 16 Red Carpet Live + Awards Ceremony + Delayed Stream

A 2-day pass for $56.99 can be bought by fans, which will include the following:

November 16 and 17 Awards Ceremony Live + Delayed Stream

A 1-day ticket costs $31.99 and will include the following:

November 16 Awards Ceremony Live + Delayed Stream

Furthermore, fans can get hold of their tickets from the official website, and the ticket sales details are as follows:

VIP ticket sale dates:

VIP 2 DAY PASS— November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, at 5.59 PM (KST)

November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, at 5.59 PM (KST) VIP 1 DAY TICKET - 11/16— November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, at 5.59 PM (KST)

November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, at 5.59 PM (KST) VIP 1 DAY TICKET - 11/17—November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 17, 2024, at 5:59 PM (KST)

General ticket sale dates:

2 DAY PASS— November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, 6.59 PM (KST)

November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, 6.59 PM (KST) 1 DAY TICKET - 11/16— November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, 6.59 PM (KST)

November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 16, 2024, 6.59 PM (KST) 1 DAY TICKET - 11/17—November 1, 2024, 2 PM–Sat, November 17, 2024, 6.59 PM (KST)

The Korea Grand Music Award is an annual celebration organized and held by the largest sports and entertainment South Korean magazine publication, Ilgan Sports (Edaily M), also called Daily Sports.

