Where to stream MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 online? Lineup, setlist, & all you need to know

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 will be held on January 29 and 30 at 8:40 PM KST at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do. It was originally scheduled for December 30, 2024, but was postponed due to the Jeju Air tragedy on December 29.
Following the tragedy that led to the death of 179 people who travelled on the Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, South Korea announced a seven-day national mourning period for the same. Therefore, the MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 were one of the many year-end events that couldn't take place to respect the mourning period.
However, the event was rescheduled for January 29 and 30, at the same time and venue. Fans and interested viewers can watch the livestream of the event through the official MBC KPop YouTube channel. Most recently, details regarding the final performance lineup of the event, the setlist expected from the artist, etc., were revealed.
The following article will unveil more details regarding the upcoming South Korean music festival, MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024.
MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024: Setlist, performance lineup, and more explored
The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 is an annual year-end South Korean music show that's broadcast by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, otherwise known as MBC. This year, the event will be hosted by Girls' Generation's Yoona, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and TWS's Dohoon.
Here's the complete setlist for MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 for both its days:
- Opening: BOYNEXTDOOR's Taesan, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, and TWS' Do-yeon and Shin-yu - DAY6's Time of Our Life (한 페이지가 될 수 있게)
- NewJeans - Attention
- (G)I-DLE - LATATA
- IVE - Eleven
- izna - IZNA
- KISS OF LIFE - Igloo
- NEXZ - Next Zeneration
- CLASS:y - Psycho and Beautiful
- TWS - First meeting doesn't go as planned
- NCT WISH - Kissing You
- ZEROBASEONE & BOYNEXTDOOR - Girls' Generation's Mr. Mr. + BLACKPINK's Playing with Fire + BoA's No. 1
- TWS - Rain's Instead of Saying Goodbye
- FANTASY BOYS - Pitter-Patter-Love
- CRAVITY - Now or Never
- PLAVE - Pump Up The Volume! + Watch Me Woo!
- John Park - BLUFF
- John Park X KISS OF LIFE's Belle - Beauty and the beast
- Young Tak - Super Super
- Lee Chan-won - A travel to the sky
- STAYC - GPT
- NMIXX - See that?
- fromis_9 - Supersonic
- NCT's Mark and Lee Young-ji - Fraktsiya
- NCT's Mark and Lee Young-ji - Small Girl (MBC ver.)
- (G)I-DLE's Jeon So-yeon - G-DRAGON's POWER
- DAY6 - Happy + Welcome To The Show
- NCT's Doyoung and aespa's Winter - Jaurim's Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu's Anemoia Remix + Growing Pain
- (G)I-DLE - Super Lady + Neverland
- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom + Walkin on Water
- NCT Dream - Flying Kiss + When I'm With You
- NCT 127 - No Clue + Walk
- Unknown Performer - Girls' Generation's Reunited World
- RIIZE - EXO's Growl
- Oh My Girl's Mini, Lee Eun-ji and Lee Young-ji, and IVE's Ahn Yu-jin - 2NE1's Fire + I'm The Best
- IVE's Rei - Kara's Rock U
- ITZY's Yeji, aespa's Giselle, and KISS OF LIFE's Julie - Britney Spears' Toxic
- ZEROBASEONE - YURA YURA (Korean ver.) - GOOD SO BAD
- BOYNEXTDOOR - Parents Not Allowed + Nice Guy
- RIIZE - Impossible + Boom Boom Bass
- ITZY's Yuna, aespa's Karina, and NMIXX's Sullyoon - Aliana Castillo's pocket locket
- NewJeans - Right Now (Jazz Ver.) + How Sweet + Hurt
- IVE - Accedino + HEYA
- ENHYPEN - Brought the Heat Back + No Doubt
- ITZY - Untouchable + Gold
- ATEEZ - The Last Supper + Ice On My Teeth
- aespa - Supernova + Whiplash
- NCT's Doyoung - The Story
- Taemin and ENHYPEN's Niki - get back + Guilty
- Taemin - Sexy in the Air
Here's complete list of artists seated on the performance lineup for MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024:
- aespa,
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CLASS:y
- CRAVITY
- DAY6
- ENHYPEN
- FANTASY BOYS
- ITZY
- IVE
- izna
- KISS OF LIFE
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NewJeans
- NEXZ
- NMIXX
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWS
- ZEROBASEONE
- (G)I-DLE
- Young Tak
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Chan-won
- John Park
- Taemin
- fromis_9
Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024.