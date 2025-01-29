Where to stream MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 online? Lineup, setlist, & all you need to know

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 will be held on January 29 and 30 at 8:40 PM KST at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do. It was originally scheduled for December 30, 2024, but was postponed due to the Jeju Air tragedy on December 29.

Following the tragedy that led to the death of 179 people who travelled on the Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, South Korea announced a seven-day national mourning period for the same. Therefore, the MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 were one of the many year-end events that couldn't take place to respect the mourning period.

However, the event was rescheduled for January 29 and 30, at the same time and venue. Fans and interested viewers can watch the livestream of the event through the official MBC KPop YouTube channel. Most recently, details regarding the final performance lineup of the event, the setlist expected from the artist, etc., were revealed.

The following article will unveil more details regarding the upcoming South Korean music festival, MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024.

MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024: Setlist, performance lineup, and more explored

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 is an annual year-end South Korean music show that's broadcast by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, otherwise known as MBC. This year, the event will be hosted by Girls' Generation's Yoona, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and TWS's Dohoon.

Here's the complete setlist for MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 for both its days:

Opening: BOYNEXTDOOR's Taesan, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, and TWS' Do-yeon and Shin-yu - DAY6's Time of Our Life (한 페이지가 될 수 있게)

NewJeans - Attention

(G)I-DLE - LATATA

IVE - Eleven

izna - IZNA

KISS OF LIFE - Igloo

NEXZ - Next Zeneration

CLASS:y - Psycho and Beautiful

TWS - First meeting doesn't go as planned

NCT WISH - Kissing You

ZEROBASEONE & BOYNEXTDOOR - Girls' Generation's Mr. Mr. + BLACKPINK's Playing with Fire + BoA's No. 1

TWS - Rain's Instead of Saying Goodbye

FANTASY BOYS - Pitter-Patter-Love

CRAVITY - Now or Never

PLAVE - Pump Up The Volume! + Watch Me Woo!

John Park - BLUFF

John Park X KISS OF LIFE's Belle - Beauty and the beast

Young Tak - Super Super

Lee Chan-won - A travel to the sky

STAYC - GPT

NMIXX - See that?

fromis_9 - Supersonic

NCT's Mark and Lee Young-ji - Fraktsiya

NCT's Mark and Lee Young-ji - Small Girl (MBC ver.)

(G)I-DLE's Jeon So-yeon - G-DRAGON's POWER

DAY6 - Happy + Welcome To The Show

NCT's Doyoung and aespa's Winter - Jaurim's Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu's Anemoia Remix + Growing Pain

(G)I-DLE - Super Lady + Neverland

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom + Walkin on Water

NCT Dream - Flying Kiss + When I'm With You

NCT 127 - No Clue + Walk

Unknown Performer - Girls' Generation's Reunited World

RIIZE - EXO's Growl

Oh My Girl's Mini, Lee Eun-ji and Lee Young-ji, and IVE's Ahn Yu-jin - 2NE1's Fire + I'm The Best

IVE's Rei - Kara's Rock U

ITZY's Yeji, aespa's Giselle, and KISS OF LIFE's Julie - Britney Spears' Toxic

ZEROBASEONE - YURA YURA (Korean ver.) - GOOD SO BAD

BOYNEXTDOOR - Parents Not Allowed + Nice Guy

RIIZE - Impossible + Boom Boom Bass

ITZY's Yuna, aespa's Karina, and NMIXX's Sullyoon - Aliana Castillo's pocket locket

NewJeans - Right Now (Jazz Ver.) + How Sweet + Hurt

IVE - Accedino + HEYA

ENHYPEN - Brought the Heat Back + No Doubt

ITZY - Untouchable + Gold

ATEEZ - The Last Supper + Ice On My Teeth

aespa - Supernova + Whiplash

NCT's Doyoung - The Story

Taemin and ENHYPEN's Niki - get back + Guilty

Taemin - Sexy in the Air

Here's complete list of artists seated on the performance lineup for MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024:

aespa,

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLASS:y

CRAVITY

DAY6

ENHYPEN

FANTASY BOYS

ITZY

IVE

izna

KISS OF LIFE

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NewJeans

NEXZ

NMIXX

PLAVE

RIIZE

STAYC

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWS

ZEROBASEONE

(G)I-DLE

Young Tak

Lee Young-ji

Lee Chan-won

John Park

Taemin

fromis_9

Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024.

