Who is BigHit Music's CEO Shin Young-jae? All you need to know amid ongoing Hybe X ADOR feud

Shin Young-jae is the current CEO of BigHit Music, an independent label under HYBE Corporation, and stands as the successor of BigHit Entertainment. He was previously the vice president of BigHit Entertainment. His presence in HYBE, BigHit Music, and his connection to BTS recently came to light due to the feud between HYBE and ADOR. The latter is a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

HYBE expressed its rights to audit ADOR and allegedly found evidence that showed that the CEO Min Hee-jin and another executive were plotting to take full control of ADOR. HYBE, thus, demanded a shareholders meeting to make both the executives sign off as ADOR's board members.

HYBE also allegedly found that one of the means Min Hee-jin used to pressure the label into giving them full control was to threaten and pressure them into it. This included claiming that Bang Si-hyuk stole her idea to create BTS, according to a report by Yonhap News.

Following this, Shin Young-jae's position as BigHit Music's CEO and his involvement with BTS was also a part of the discussions. People took to social media to claim that they had been unaware of this.

Exploring BigHit Music CEO Shin Young-jae's connection to BTS amidst feud between HYBE and ADOR

Shin Young-jae was the former vice president of BigHit Entertainment and is the current CEO of BigHit Music. He joined BigHit Entertainment in 2019 after leaving his position at a gaming company. At the time, he was in charge of managing the record label department. However, not too many people know about this as he was busy with his schedule in Japan.

Following his succession as the CEO of BigHit Music, Shin Young-jae has been involved in the record and music production of several artists. These include BTS, solo artists under BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, Homme, and 2 AM, among others. His excellence in the industry was rewarded in 2022 and he was listed on Billboard's list of 2022 Indie Power Players.

The list recognizes leaders of independent labels, such as BigHit Music, who reach remarkable achievements in the global music market. The reason behind him being listed on Billboard's 2022 Indie Power Players list was that his strategy helped BTS and TXT "solidify their status as global pop artists."

"CEO Shin Young-jae not only successfully established BTS and TXT’s Korean and global activities strategies, but also established an integrated artist activity strategy across local boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy helped BTS and TXT solidify their status as global pop artists in major music markets such as North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom as well as Korea," the reasoning added.

His position under HYBE and his thoughts on BTS come to the forefront amid the ongoing conflict between HYBE and its subsidiary, ADOR.

Social media has recently been buzzing after the controversy between HYBE Labels and its subsidiary ADOR broke. A Korean media outlet, MTN reported that HYBE conducted an audit on its subsidiary recently. This audit revealed proof that the CEO and another executive, only referred to as Mr. A, were planning on making ADOR independent from HYBE Labels.

The process allegedly included downloading HYBE's confidential documents to use as a threat and using pressurizing methodologies. Min Hee-jin claimed on several instances that several new K-pop groups like RIIZE, ILLIT, and TWS copied her strategy with NewJeans.

Another such claim was also directed towards Bang Si-hyuk who supposedly copied her idea and created BTS. While HYBE hasn't responded to these allegations, people have been trying to find more information into the management of HYBE Labels and BigHit Music. While BTS was created by Bang Si-hyuk, he is no longer the CEO of BigHit Music, the label that manages the records of BigHit Entertainment's artists.

Shin Young-jae has been an integral part of establishing and promoting BTS and other artists under BigHit Music. He has yet to make any statement regarding Min Hee-jin's claims or the ongoing feud at the time of writing this article.

