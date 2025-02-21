Who is Cole Bennett? All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'ExtraL’ (feat. Doechii) MV director

BLACKPINK's Jennie teamed up with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii for the single ExtraL, released on February 21, 2025. The music video is directed by the renowned Cole Bennett. Set against a backdrop of vibrant colors and dynamic choreography, the ExtraL video encapsulates themes of empowerment and confidence.

Ad

Born on May 14, 1996, in Plano, Illinois, Cole Bennett is a prominent American music video director and entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia company he started in high school.

Lyrical Lemonade started as a platform to showcase Chicago's underground rap scene. His distinctive style, characterized by vibrant animations and creative storytelling, became a hallmark in modern hip-hop visuals.

Over the years, Cole Bennett has collaborated with numerous artists. Some of his most notable works include Juice WRLD's All Girls Are the Same, Lucid Dreams, and Robbery.

Ad

Trending

Bennett also created the music video for Eminem's Godzilla featuring Juice WRLD and Lil Tecca's Ransom, among others. In 2024, Cole Bennett expanded his repertoire by releasing the album All Is Yellow through Lyrical Lemonade and Def Jam Recordings.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie's ExtraL (feat. Doechii) released on February 21, 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest single, ExtraL, featuring Doechii, serves as a prelude to her debut solo album, Ruby. The album is slated for release on March 7, 2025.

ExtraL delivers a powerful message of women empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality and confidence. The song follows the release of Love Hangover, ZEN, and Mantra.

Ruby marks Jennie's first full-length solo venture, featuring 15 tracks that explore various genres and themes like women empowerment, female warriors, power, and more.

Ad

The album includes collaborations with prominent artists, including:

Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike)

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

Like JENNIE

Start a War

Handlebars (with Dua Lipa)

With the JE (Way Up)

ExtraL (feat. Doechii)

ZEN

Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

Mantra

Twin

Ad

Her debut solo album will be released under her own label, ODDATELIER, and American music label, Columbia Records. The BLACKPINK rapper signed a global deal with Columbia Records on September 9, 2024.

To promote Ruby, the idol will embark on a solo mini-tour, The Ruby Experience, in March 2025, including a scheduled performance at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

The confirmed dates and venues are:

March 6, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA March 7, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA March 10, 2025 : Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

: Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY March 15, 2025: Inspire Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Ad

Additionally, BLACKPINK has announced a 2025 world tour starting in July. The group will come together after two years to perform across South Korea, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback