Who is Jang Mi-ja? Details explored as a King the Land actress dies aged 84

On January 27, 2025, the South Korean media agency MyDaily reported the passing away of veteran actress Jang Mi-ja at the age of 84, as confirmed by the Korean Broadcasting Actors’ Union. The actress passed away on the morning of January 27 owing to a chronic illness.

For those unaware, Jang Mi-ja was an actress and voice artist with a distinguished 66-year career in the South Korean entertainment industry. Jang Mi-ja also played a role in the 2023 Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah starrer K-drama King The Land.

According to MyDaily, the late actress’ memorial has been organized at Jongno-gu, Seoul. Currently, Jang Mi-ja’s husband, Park Woong, and their two kids are presently receiving visitors at the memorial, which has been held in honor of the actress.

Her body is at Seoul National University Hospital, and the funeral ritual is scheduled for January 29 at 6 am KST. The actress’ burial site will be the Seoul City Cemetery.

More about King The Land’s actress Jang Mi-ja

Jang Mi-ja, who was 84-year-old at the time of her death, started to work in theater around 1959 and has been in numerous stage productions ever since her debut.

The late actress made her debut in the 1962 drama Without the Pain of Breaking the Shell and joined DBS Dong-A Broadcasting's first voice acting class in 1963. She made her musical stage first appearance in 1969 and her film debut in 1981 with Ban Geum-ryeon.

The late actress played a number of roles that alternated between stage and film. She later appeared on television with shows like Toji, The Second Republic, The Sons of Sol Pharmacy House, Believe in Love, The Light in Your Eyes, and King The Land.

She earned the moniker the 'nation's mother-in-law' for her sentimental portrayal as an unpleasant mother-in-law in the show The Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War.

On stage, she frequently performed alongside her DBS colleague and partner, Park Woong. Last year, the couple performed on stage together in the theatrical production of Dancing Silver Portrait.

Her most recent performance was seen in the popular rom-com Korean drama, King The Land. The story of the drama was about the King Group's heir Goo-won (Lee Jun-ho), who fell in love with an employee of King Hotel, Cheon Sa-rang (Im Yoon-ah).

Mi-ja's death saddened not just her family, but also her fans and co-stars, who had enjoyed seeing her different roles and works over the years.

In related news, another Korean actor Song Jae-rim also lost his life in November 2024. Song Jae-rim, 39, was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong, Seoul on November 12, 2024. Local police verified the news, which Newsen reported via Naver. The actor became well-known for his performances in dramas like We Got Married, The Moon Embracing the Sun, Unkind Ladies, Queen Woo, and Two Weeks.

