Who is Jungle? All you need to know about the band collaborating with LE SSERAFIM on their 5th mini album 'HOT'

On February 28, 2025, Herald POP reported that LE SSERAFIM is all set to collaborate with Jungle band for their upcoming album, HOT. Jungle is a British band which was formed in 2013 by London-based producers, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland.

LE SSERAFIM has a history of successful collaborations with international artists. They have previously worked with Nile Rodgers on Unforgiven, and with Japanese singer & songwriter named imase on Jewelry. The K-pop group has also teamed up with David Guetta on the remix of Crazy from their fourth mini album. Each collaboration has resulted in a hit song and the news is building anticipation for their upcoming collaboration with Jungle.

Josh Lloyd and Lydia Kitto from the band, who have worked with LE SSERAFIM's HOT, shared their thoughts on the collaboration through their agency. They stated:

"We are honored to be working on this collaborative project."

They further praised the group's versatility and added:

"LE SSERAFIM's voice adds a special charm to our two production styles. Their versatility will shine."

After the announcement, fans are intrigued by the British band and their past works. Read on to learn more about Jungle band, who made headlines by winning Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards in 2024.

More about Jungle, the band featured on LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album HOT

Before forming Jungle, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland were part of the indie band Born Blonde, which dropped a single album in 2012. Initially, the British musician duo remained anonymous, known only as J and T.

As Jungle was born in 2013 and evolved with time, they expanded into a collective by teaming up with various artists across diverse disciplines. For live performances, however, Jungle grew into a seven-piece band led by J and T.

Lydia Kitto officially became a permanent member of the band in 2023, following her contributions to Love in Stereo and Volcano, as well as performances with the live band. The band kicked off their career with a single, The Heart, released on October 21, 2013 via Chess Club Records. They dropped their self-titled debut album on July 2014, which also earned them a spot on 2014 Mercury Prize shortlist.

Their single Busy Earnin was also ranked #67 in Australia's 2014 Triple J Hottest 100 countdown. The band members returned with their two new singles, House in LA and Happy Man on May 2018.

Their third studio album, Loving in Stereo was announced alongside the premiere of its lead single, Keep Moving. The band's fourth studio album, Volcano, featured their notable track Back on 74, which went viral on TikTok, inspiring creators to dance in their kitchens, living rooms, and city streets.

They are also well known for its single-take dance videos, co-directed by Josh Lloyd-Watson. Josh often reunites his core team of frequent collaborators, including familiar dancers, a choreographer, and a cinematographer.

LE SSERAFIM is all set to drop their new album HOT on March 14, 2025. This album marks their comeback in about seven months since the release of their previous album Crazy. The K-pop girl group also announced their first ever world tour on February 28, 2025.

The upcoming tour will embark on a multi-city journey starting in Incheon on April 19 & 20th visiting cities such as Nagoya, Osaka, Kitakyushu, Saitama, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore.

