Who is Lauren Tsai? Park Seo-joon agency issues statement following alleged dating rumors with the actress 

On May 24, 2024, Park Seo-joon's agency, Awesome ENT, released a statement commenting on the alleged dating rumors of the South Korean actor with Chinese-American actress Lauren Tsai. The agency mentioned in their statement, as translated by allkpop:

"Please understand that we cannot confirm private matters outside of the actor's official schedules."

Previously, several images circulated on social media where Park Seo-joon was allegedly spotted enjoying a trip with Lauren Tsai. The X user @__04321n shared a post on May 18, 2024, where they spotted the actor on a trip.

(Tweet Translation: I ran into Park Seo-joon today ㅠㅠㅠ We were the only ones who noticed and a staff member said to me "🤫☺️" lol. What's more, I happened to have watched "Kill Me Heal Me" before leaving the house this morning, so it felt like fate.")

In the post, one can see the back-side of Park Seo-joon and a woman with a black bag walking beside him. The fandom speculated that the lady with the actor was Lauren Tsai, hinting at the black bag that she was carrying.

Meanwhile, Lauren Tsai is a Chinese-American actress and model who is known for appearing in shows, including Terrace House: Aloha State, Marvel's Legion, and others.

Lauren Tsai is multitalented, excelling in fields of acting, modeling, arts, and others

Lauren Tsai, also known as Lauren Jia-Wei Tsai, was born on February 11, 1998, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States, and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014. She is under the American holding company and agency William Morris Endeavor and featured in a few hit series. She is currently 26 years old.

She rose to international recognition after starring in the 2016 Netflix and Fuji TV series Terrace House: Aloha State, followed by her acting debut in the final season of Legion. She was also in television shows, including Shosuke Tanihara's 25th Meal and Game of Spy. Meanwhile, she also played the leading protagonist of Claudia in the 2021 film Moxie.

The Chinese-American actress has appeared in multiple magazine commercials, fashion shows, and catalogs in Hawaii and Japan. She has also directed the animated music video Cool About It for American indie rock supergroup Boygenius in September 2023. With a knack for arts and illustration, Lauren Tsai continued to showcase her talent as an illustrator through her social media account on Instagram @laurentsai.

She also designed a variant cover for issue No.1 of West Coast Avengers, followed by a variant cover for Captain Marvel No.1 and Brooklyn Mural #1 for the American media franchise Mortal Kombat. Some of her notable works include Nike Collaborations for Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max, Revlon JP, It's All For You, which was a 200-page hardbound book of original drawings, Starbucks Collaboration for Starbucks Harajuku B-Side, and others.

In 2017, she was also featured as a designer and illustrator for American fashion designer Marc Jacobs. Some of her notable works include Gateway to Fantasy, which was an Art Installation at the Lucua Department store in Osaka, It's All Over at Sezon Art Gallery in Omotesando, 18 at the Illustration Gallery at ARS Cafe, amongst others.

Lauren Tsai is also the nephew of American chef and television personality Ming Hao Tsi, who hosts a cooking show, Simply Ming. The show was featured on American Public Television.

As Park Seo-joon's agency Awesome ENT refuted comment on the dating rumors, Lauren Tsai has not issued any statement yet.