“Who’s gonna fill it up”- Fans outraged over SM Entertainment’s venue choice for its upcoming SMTOWN Live 2025 in London

On Monday, February 10, SM Entertainment announced the venue for the SMTOWN Live 2025 London stop. The concert series will have a show in London on June 28, 2025, at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham. While many fans were happy about the newly revealed stop, they were not happy about the choice of venue.

The Allianz Stadium in Twickenham has around 82,000 seats and can hold up to 50,000 people for concerts. Many stated that this could be an ambitious move from SM Entertainment since SMTOWN Live is a K-pop company concert, which might not get the expected traction.

Many stated that since the seats may not fill or get sold out, SM Entertainment might cancel the show altogether.

They also called out the agency for its improper planning of SMTOWN Live 2025. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Twickenham??? Who’s gonna fill it up. I’m crying this company is useless," a fan wrote on X.

"sm are so delusionalsjdjfjfjfj" added another fan

"yeah so there's no way this is selling out, especially with those prices i've seen for the US dates," stated a fan.

"Also a STADIUM for this is insane.... I saw the no of seats left for Mexico and it's not sold out," added an X user

A fan requested a venue change citing its large size and wrote,

"Please change the venue it’s far too large for requirements!"

"A venue with a capacity of 50,000 for concerts is too big imo" commented another X user

All you need to know about SMTOWN Live 2025

SMTOWN Live 2025 is a concert series featuring artists from the K-pop company SM Entertainment. The tour is expected to make a total of five stops in Seoul, Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. The first two shows were held in Seoul, South Korea, on January 11 and 12, 2025, at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Here are the dates and venues of the SMTOWN Live 2025:

May 9 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

May 11 - Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, United States

June 28 - Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London, England

August 9 - TBA, Tokyo, Japan

August 10 - TBA, Tokyo, Japan

While the tour is an annual tradition of SM Entertainment, this year the agency will be celebrating its 30th anniversary through the SMTOWN Live 2025.

Here's the a lineup of SM Entertainment artists who will appear during the concerts:

Seoul

Kangta

BoA

TVXQ!

SUPER JUNIOR

Hyoyeon

Key

Minho

Suho

Chanyeol

Red Velvet

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

WayV

aespa

RIIZE

NCT WISH

naevis

dearALICE

SMTR25 (Rookies)

Raiden

Mar Vista

SM Jazz Trio

Min Jiwoon

Hwanhee (Day 2 only)

Bada

Tony An

Mexico City

TVXQ!

SUPER JUNIOR

Key

Minho

Suho

Chanyeol

Red Velvet

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

WayV

aespa

RIIZE

NCT WISH

naevis

Hearts2Hearts

SMTR25 (Rookies)

Los Angeles

SUPER JUNIOR

Suho

Chanyeol

NCT DREAM

WayV

RIIZE

NCT WISH

Fans have been looking forward to see what the artists have in store for SMTOWN Live 2025.

