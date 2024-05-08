Who did Seo Jung-Won end up with? Nothing Uncovered emotional ending explained

On May 7, 2024, KBS2 dropped the last episode of the thriller drama, Nothing Uncovered, disclosing that Seo Jung-won ended up with detective Kim Tae-heon in the series. With the protagonist of the story finally deciding on which path she needed to take, the drama concluded with a happy ending.

Nothing Uncovered delved into the story of a famous journalist, Seo Jung-won. However, her seemingly perfect marriage with Seol Woo-jae took an unfortunate turn when she discovered his affair. Meanwhile, Detective Kim Tae-heon continued to provide support to her during the difficult circumstances.

In the Nothing Uncovered series, Kim Ha-neul, Yeon Woo-jin, and Jang Seung-jo chronicled the characters of Seo Jung-won, Kim Tae-heon, and Seol Woo-jae, respectively.

Seo Jung-won had Seol Woo-jae's daughter, and started a new life with Kim Tae-heon in

Episode 16 of Nothing Uncovered started with Seol Woo-jae getting dressed up for the Management Awards Ceremony, where Mujin Group would receive the Grand Award. He conveyed the information to Detective Kim Tae-heon and requested him to attend the event.

Subsequently, Seol Woo-jae disclosed his hit-and-run case that occurred in 2009, where he killed someone. He called himself a murderer in front of the media. He further revealed that his father, Seol Pan-Ho, buried the body of the victim on Mount Mueon, hiding his crime. Pan-Ho exited the award ceremony while Tae-heon arrested Woo-jae in Nothing Uncovered.

Subsequently, he took him to lock-up, where Woo-jae handed over the stained glass of the headlight of his vehicle used in the 2009 hit-and-run case as evidence. He stole the evidence from his father, who had kept it with himself all these years in Nothing Uncovered.

Meanwhile, Mo Hyung-taek urgently called Pan-ho after hearing the news as he was also involved in hiding Woo-jae's crime. They talked about how police would find their and victim Lee Na-ri's DNA as well as prints on the headlight glass that Woo-jae handed over to Tae-heon. At the same time, Jung-won entered Pan-ho's room, threatening him to come clean about her father's death and apologize.

In Nothing Uncovered, Jung-woon visited Tae-heon and handed him a video of Woo-jae hitting Lee Na-ri with his vehicle. The detective informed that Woo-jae wanted to talk to her about something, and she went to him.

Woo-jae suggested that she should use the video that her father, Seo Sang-Gyeon, recorded of Lee Na-ri being hit, adding that her father was killed because of the evidence. Woo-jae also said she should reveal how Pan-ho killed her father, Seo Sang-Gyeon, because of the evidence, and she should broadcast it live through her show.

Subsequently, Jung-won reached out to Chief Kang In-ha for the broadcast, where she revealed about disclosing the crimes of her father-in-law Pan-ho and the injustice meted out to her father. Meanwhile, police received the results from the evidence testing and found that the blood of Lee Na-ri and was from the exact model car that Pan-ho owned in 2009.

Meanwhile, after getting permission from the broadcasting station's CEO, Jung-won revealed the entire story of how Pan-ho killed her father with the help of Secretary Gong. Her husband Woo-jae's hit and run and his father's involvement in burying the body were disclosed via a live broadcast. Tae-heon informed Woo-jae that his arrest warrant was issued as well.

Following the broadcast, Pan-ho visited the police station where protesters called for his arrest. Meanwhile, Governor Mo Hyung-taek's involvement in manipulating investigative reports for the 2009 hit-and-run case was also disclosed.

Jung-won visited Woo-jae in prison, where the duo shared a heartfelt conversation, with the former revealing that she was pregnant. The duo parted with a smile on their face, with Jung-won stating once their child was born, she would visit Woo-jae. In return, he smiled and his eyes filled with tears.

Meanwhile, Jung-won reached home, where she checked out the divorce paper and decided to call Detective Tae-heon for a date. They spent a day together where Jung-won confessed that she liked everything about the moment and was grateful for the strength he had given her through her difficult times. However, she decided to end things on good terms, disclosing she was leaving Seoul with a heavy heart.

As she was leaving, Tae-heon hugged her tightly, promising that even though she would not accept their love at present, he would continue to love and text her often.

Three years passed, and Jung-won was occupied with disclosing the illegal deeds of big corporations and sharing them with the public in Jeju Island. She also took care of her daughter Mi-so and spent quality time teaching. Meanwhile, even after three years, Pan-ho was found not guilty of the murder of Jung-won's father.

She took Mi-so to the police station, where they met Woo-jae and talked about Pan-ho. Meanwhile, Woo-jae kept writing and sending letters to his father, requesting that he turn over a new leaf. Jung-won also read the heartfelt messages sent by Tae-heon over three years.

At the same time, Jung-won accepted the offer to return to her show Nothing Uncovered after three years in Seoul. While she was discussing the new concept for her show, her colleagues informed her that one of the detectives from the Gangha Police Violent Crimes Unit One, where Tae-heon worked, was injured.

Naturally, Jung-won thought it could be Tae-heon, and she left the broadcasting station and rushed to the hospital where the injured detective was admitted. There, she found Tae-heon walking with a clutch. He asked about when she reached Seoul, to which she replied by saying that she reached after hearing the news about an injured detective.

Tae-heon stated that the media misreported the incident and assured her that he was fine. He shared that he wouldn't die leaving her alone, and Jung-won continued sobbing. Tae-heon wanted to hug her, but could not due to his clutch. The duo went out of the hospital together and walked side by side.

Jung-won took Tae-heon in her arms and they walked side by side even as the latter continued to stumble. Tae-heon further stated, 'Don't you think things will work out between us?' and both smiled at each other, hinting at the happy ending of Nothing Uncovered.

The sixteen-episode drama Nothing Uncovered is available to stream on Wavve, Viki, and Kocowa.