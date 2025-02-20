Why was Darren Wang arrested? Taiwanese actor alleged to have forged medical records to evade mandatory military service

On February 18, 2025, Taiwanese actor Darren Wang, also known as Wang Ta-lu, was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to evade Taiwan’s mandatory military service. Reports by The Straits Times indicate that the 33-year-old actor was arrested at his residence and later released on bail amounting to NT$150,000.

Despite being met by a large media presence outside the police station, Darren Wang refrained from making any statements.

Authorities suspect that Wang engaged in fraudulent activities to avoid conscription. He is alleged to have paid NT$1 million to a criminal group that facilitated fake medical diagnoses, exempting him from military service.

Specifically, the actor is accused of falsifying medical records to feign a heart condition, allowing him to defer enlistment.

This case is part of a larger investigation into a syndicate that helps individuals bypass conscription by forging medical documentation. The ringleader, identified as Chen, along with two other intermediaries, was arrested in January. Authorities are now looking into whether medical professionals were also involved in issuing fraudulent diagnoses.

Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied Taiwanese men aged 18 to 36, with deferments commonly granted for higher education. However, all men are required to enlist before the age of 36 unless granted an official exemption.

With no valid exemption, Darren Wang is expected to report for duty on March 13. According to The Straits Times, his alleged evasion has stirred controversy, as previous rumors regarding his efforts to delay enlistment date back to 2015. At the time, he was suspected of using his student status at Toko University as a means to defer military service, despite reportedly attending school infrequently.

More about Darren Wang and Taiwan’s investigation into military evasion scandal

Darren Wang rose to prominence with his lead role in Our Times (2015) and has since appeared in various productions, including the period drama The Wolf (2020) and the variety show Ai’s Kitchen (2024). The actor’s arrest has drawn widespread public attention, with critics arguing that leniency should not be extended due to his celebrity status.

Under Taiwanese law, those found guilty of military evasion face penalties of up to five years in prison. Social media users have expressed outrage, with many calling for stricter action against individuals who exploit loopholes to avoid serving.

Taiwanese authorities have been actively investigating a widespread military service evasion scheme involving multiple individuals. A recent government-led review found around 80 suspicious conscription cases between 2020 and 2024, where individuals with no prior medical history suddenly received exemptions due to newly diagnosed conditions, according to Focus Taiwan.

Officials have also received whistleblower reports exposing efforts to bypass enlistment through illegal means. Darren Wang’s case emerged separately from this broader investigation but has nonetheless added fuel to the ongoing discussion on military dodging.

Many Taiwanese citizens have voiced frustration over the situation, arguing that compulsory service should apply equally to all, regardless of status or influence.

As the case continues to unfold, Darren Wang’s next steps remain uncertain, but authorities have made it clear that he must enlist as scheduled unless further legal action is taken.

