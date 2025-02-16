On February 15, a fan account (@peachdom___) shared a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, Choi Woo-jin, and Park Jae-yun. In the video, Soo-bin referred to Yoo Yeon-seok as “my husband” (nampyeon-i) while talking about a scene.

"But my husband was so eager to cook for me. Going all out in the kitchen," she said.

Yeon-seok has frequently called Soo-bin “my wife” during promotions for their drama When the Phone Rings. However, this seems to be one of the rare times his co-star used a similar term.

The moment quickly gained attention, with fans sharing their reactions online. Some couldn't stop reacting to their co-stars Woo-jin and Jae-yun's reactions. A follower commented:

"Their inner voice - why are we even here."

Some fans joked about them realizing they were "third-wheeling."

"Woojin and Chibeomie looking at each other like they just realized they were third wheeling LOL," a fan wrote.

"This is truly hilarious i cannot," one X user shared.

"But I bet they’re so used to it that they just watch them while munching their popcorn," another fan noted.

Others observed Yeon-seok smiling in response.

"His smile says it all," a fan remarked.

"Look how happy he is when she called him husband," a netizen said.

"Oh he loooooves making her feel comfortable and happy and heard and excited. Even I can tell from miles away here in front of my desktop monitor," another person added.

This playful exchange comes from their on-screen roles as a married couple in When the Phone Rings. Yoo Yeon-seok plays a former announcer from an influential political family who becomes the youngest presidential spokesperson.

Soo-bin portrays his wife, a sign language interpreter who lost her voice in an accident. Their on-screen chemistry has led to speculation about a real-life relationship. However, both actors have ascribed that their chemistry is an influence of their professional rapport.

Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin shared thoughts on their chemistry

Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin (Image via Instagram/@soobinms)

In an interview with Sports Chosun on January 6, Yoo Yeon-seok directly addressed the rumors linking him to Chae Soo-bin. The Mood of The Day star stated:

"I am grateful that people liked our chemistry. It seems that they were immersed in our romance and our portrayal of the ‘Sa-Joo Couple,’ so I’m thankful for it."

When asked about the prospect of marriage, the 40-year-old responded:

"As for marriage? That isn’t something I can decide on my own. But I understand it as real support for the couple and appreciate the love."

Meanwhile, Chae Soo-bin also discussed her on-screen chemistry with When the Phone Rings co-star in an interview with South Korean media outlet STAR NEWS on January 6. The Rookie Cops actress said:

"I think we became closer because we're in the same company. Our drama is not about many people talking, but rather Hee-joo and Sa-yeon, so there were many scenes where the two of them met, so we couldn't help but get close. Yeon-seok oppa took good care of me, and I was able to overcome the difficult times."

Both actors, represented by King Kong by Starship, have collaborated before. When the Phone Rings is not their first project together, as they previously worked on a coffee commercial and Starship Game Caterers. Their history of working together has contributed to their on-screen dynamic.

