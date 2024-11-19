“Winner gets to take his place in the military” — Hilarious memes erupt over BTS’ Jungkook’s lookalike competition schedule 

On November 19, 2024, the X account BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) reported that BTS' Jungkook's lookalike competition will be held on November 24 at Ping Tom Park, Chicago.

This news arrives after former One Direction member Zayn's lookalike competition was held on November 17 at Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn, New York. Furthermore, the search for Zendaya's doppelgänger will be held on November 20.

Meanwhile, for Jungkook's doppelgänger/lookalike competition, the winner would receive $20 and a bottle of Soju. For the unversed, Soju is a South Korean distilled alcoholic beverage, often known as Korean vodka.

Subsequently, fans were thrilled by the news, as they took to X to share hilarious memes of the potential candidates for the lookalike competition. A fan also stated that the competition's winner should go to the military and replace the idol so that the artist could come back. They wrote,

Trending

"Winner gets to take his place in the military!"

Expand Tweet

The BTS fandom also mentioned BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun, who allegedly resembles the BTS idol, stating that he should participate as well. Meanwhile, others mentioned actor Shim Hyung-tak's wife, Hirai Saya, who went viral in 2023 for looking like JK's doppelgänger.

"Jaehyun from boynextdoor is packing his bags at this moment," a fan commented.

"The only person that has a chance at winning the jungkook lookalike contest is shim hyungtak’s wife," another fan wrote.

Fans shared memes online (Images via X/@Blueee_aire, @orange_purple7, @starkoosworld)

Several fans also shared hilarious memes of Dora The Explorer, Pingu, and Baby Kirby from Pokémon, as potential candidates for the contest.

"Winner of jungkook lookalike contest is dora the explorer," a fan remarked.

"The gang at jungkook lookalike contest on nov 24," another fan wrote.

"Yess the only right candidates," one user replied.

Fans shared memes online (Images via X/@tkvooooo, @koofist, @thvcoded)

More about BTS' Jungkook's chart-topping success as a soloist and his philanthropy

On July 14, 2023, the BTS idol partnered with the American rapper Latto and released his debut solo single SEVEN. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the second K-pop artist to achieve this feat after BTS' Jimin. SEVEN consecutively charted at No. 1 for seven weeks on the Hot 100—a first for a Korean artist in Billboard's history.

Further, on September 29, 2023, he released his second solo single, 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) which topped the Billboard Global 200 chart. Both these tracks were later included in his debut solo album, GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023. The album included 11 English tracks, written and co-produced by heavyweights like Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, Shawn Mendes, and more.

In April 2023, Asia Economy reported that the BTS idol donated 1 billion KRW to Seoul National University Children's Hospital. The donation covers the cost of treatment for kids from low-income or economically backward families, and the integrated care center at the hospital.

Expand Tweet

In other news, BTS' Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, to serve a mandatory period of 18 months, as per the country's law. The idol will reportedly return on June 10, 2025, to resume activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback