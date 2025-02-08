"Women in music" - Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat, & Raye's 'Born Again' emerges as the biggest debut for any MV on YouTube in 2025

On February 7, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Raye's Born Again music video earned the milestone of becoming the biggest debut for any music video on its first day on YouTube in 2025. The MV achieved the latest feat within fifteen hours of its release with over 9.27 million views.

For those unversed, Born Again was released on February 6, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records. It has been designated as the fourth single for the female artist's solo debut studio album Alter Ego. The track was accompanied by a music video featuring British singer-songwriter Raye and American rapper and singer Doja Cat.

Subsequently, the female rapper's latest feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in her, and an X user tweeted:

"women in music"

The fandom stated that they achieved the records they had set for BLACKPINK's Lisa's Born Again. They praised how the female rapper was dominating the music charts in multiple countries with the video.

"i love women cos they are serving so HAAARRDDDD,"- a fan reacted.

"We did it! Let keep going. STREAM. BUY. HYPE. Follow Fanbases' instructions. 1st week is not yet over. We need to be consistent for longevity,"- a fan shared.

"ANYWAYS…. Born again has surpassed 8 million views already and smashing in many countries,"- a fan commented.

Internet users continued to shower praise on BLACKPINK's Lisa's Born Again music video. They stated that the content should have received more than 20 million views on its debut on YouTube.

"Thank you mother Lisa for carrying as usual,"- a user reacted.

"Born Again mv deserved more than 20M debut tbh,"- a user shared.

"THE CONCEPT, THE VOCALS, THE VISUALS, THE VOICE, THE LYRICS, OMG OMG OMG,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego

Alter Ego is BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming debut full-length album. The physical record will be available in seven versions, including Viki, Kiki, Roxi, Speedi, Sunnie, Jewel case, and Vinyl. The confirmed tracks for the piece are Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), and Lifestyle.

The female artist is also set to make her acting debut with the upcoming third installment of The White Lotus. The series has been created by the director and screenwriter Mike White. The rapper will chronicle the character of Mook. The main cast includes prominent names, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Parker Posey.

She is slated to release her much-anticipated album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, while The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on Feburary 16, 2025.

