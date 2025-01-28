“Worst man that has ever been on the show”- Single's Inferno 4 fans slam Jun-seo for his “misleading” & “red flag” behaviour towards Min-seol & Si-an

On Tuesday, January 28, the latest episodes of the South Korean reality show, Single's Inferno 4, were released. Many fans rushed to social media platforms to express their opinions on the various events that unfolded in the seventh and eighth episodes of the show.

One of the things that several people had a common perception about was the contestant, Jun-seo. In the latest episode, many fans and netizens felt that Jun-seo was being indecisive and keeping two of the female contestants, Si-an and Min-seol, as his options.

While he allegedly acted like he wanted to take Min-seol to Paradise the next day, he chose Si-an as his partner in Paradise, and many netizens called him out for misleading Min-seol. They also highlighted that the way Jun-seo treated Min-seol was not appropriate.

He allegedly belittled her during their many interactions and constantly failed to treat her as his equal. Additionally, Single's Inferno 4 fans were also not happy with how treated Si-an at Paradise. The night they spent at Paradise, Si-an expressed that she was still confused about her feelings towards Jun-seo.

She also stated that she needed time to process the same. Regardless, the next morning Jun-seo was seen getting intimate with Si-an, which made the viewers feel uncomfortable. Therefore, people criticized Jun-seo for his alleged misleading and red-flag behavior toward the two women. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"junseo is the worst man that has ever been on the show"

"Right. Junseo acted like he will be taking Minseol to Paradise. What’s wrong with him" said a fan on X

"can every girl in that island get the ick from junseo IM TIRED OF HIM he is not funny or cute or anything really he is an actual red flag" added another fan

"junseo for someone who expect ppl to be direct with him he's so damn indecisive'" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens called out Single's Inferno 4's Jun-seo for his behavior towards Min-seol and Si-an.

"Proves how ungentleman Junseo really is. Gave him benefit of the doubt from the way he talks to women on the first few eps, but not this time." stated a fan

"JUNSEO IS NOT GIVING, I HONESTLY DON TLIKE HIM FOR SIAN OR MINSEOL" added an X user

"he tried to get close with her in the bed while both being drunk. it was uneasy to watch i didn't enjoy at all" said a netizen

"She was comfortable enough to be vulnerable with him but he took advantage of that" commented another X user

All you need to know about the sequel of the South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show that premiered in 2021. The show revolves around gathering a group of nine single contestants on a stranded island, and they are expected to survive on limited resources.

However, every time the contestants make a couple from the group, they get to momentarily escape to Paradise, where they can spend a night and morning of abundant resources with their partner. While the contestants can choose different partners to go to Paradise, they would have to choose one contestant to leave home with.

Therefore, the rules of the game add an additional edge to the competitiveness. Following the successful release of its three seasons, Netflix rolled out the fourth season of Single's Inferno on January 14, and the season finale is scheduled for February 11.

The contestants of Single's Inferno's latest season are Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, and Kim Hye-jin. Following its release, many netizens are intrigued by the show's progression and the contestant's love stories with the group.

