"Y'all better still debut him" — Fans defend Kim Jong-min as alleged video of the trainee vaping surfaces the internet

Recently, an alleged video of K-pop trainee and former Project 7 contestant Kim Jong-min vaping while walking down the street surfaced online. The trainee, currently under Hi-Hat Entertainment, is in his third year of high school. Given that he was born in 2007, many netizens were concerned about his alleged vaping habit since he was still a minor.

Following the video's release on April 15, the trainee's agency issued a statement expressing regret over the situation. They also apologized for any disappointment Kim Jong-min's actions may have caused his fans. However, many netizens explained that they were more worried about the influences and how they might affect him due to his young age.

Additionally, people expressed hope that this incident wouldn't lead to controversy, which would prevent Kim Jong-min from making his official debut in the industry. One fan on X commented:

"y’all better still debut him"

Some netizens also defended the trainee, stating that vaping or smoking shouldn't be taken too seriously as it's the individual's personal choice.

"i wish reactions were more from a place of concern for a minor instead of trying to use such incidents as a reason to dislike someone" said a fan on X

"We’ll always love you Jeongmin, no matter what." added another fan

"It is nawt that serious tbh yall" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed that the issue was not big enough for the agency to release an apology statement.

"God forbid someone hits a vape everybody touch grass plz" stated a fan

"Jeongmin get behind me" added an X user

"You're all exaggerated, you're nonsense. Let him do whatever he wants with his life." said a netizen

"knetz would go insane if they saw australian high schools specifically public school there's like 13-14yr olds smoking or vaping everyday" commented another X user

Hi-Hat Entertainment releases statement as trainee Kim Jong-min's alleged vaping videos reach netizens

Kim Jong-min is a K-pop trainee under Hi-Hat Entertainment who first gained public attention through the 2021 reality survival show SBS' LOUD. After being eliminated from the show, he reappeared in another reality survival program, JTBC's Project 7, in 2024.

Although he made it to the finale, Kim Jong-min was ultimately ranked 13th and did not make it to the debut lineup. Regardless, he was one of several trainees who gained recognition for their skills. Therefore, many fans and netizens have been awaiting the debut of Kim Jong-min, who showcased his skills in dancing and vocals in Project 7.

However, with the recent leak of his alleged vaping video, many K-netizens expressed their displeasure with the same.

In response to the controversy, his agency, Hi-Hat Entertainment, released a statement:

"Hello, this is Hi-Hat Entertainment. We would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who have supported Kim Jeongmin for the disappointment and concern caused by the recent controversy involving our trainee. We apologize for failing to prevent this issue in advance, and for the delay in our response as we worked to verify the relevant facts."

The statement continued:

"We fully acknowledge that this situation resulted from inadequate trainee and artist management, and we are currently reviewing Kim Jeongmin’s status internally. We will be much more cautious in our future artist management to ensure that such regrettable incidents do not happen again.”

Despite the backlash from some K-netizens, many fans and netizens have also come to Kim Jong-min's defense.

