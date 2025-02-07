"Y’all are miserable!!"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope gets hate for sharing Doechii's"Denial Is a River" on TikTok 

On February 3, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared a clip featuring American musician Doechii's track Denial Is a River on TikTok. This ignited hate from some internet users. Some people were of the opinion that the male artist was using Doechii's music to gain views, likes, and clout. This was also because she won the Best Rap Album award at the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's fandom ARMYs arrived to defend him from malicious comments on social media. Hence, an X user wrote,

"Lmao they mad cuz hobi finally doing tiktok?? The one platform BTS weren’t active on and now kpoppies shaking cuz they know 875 about to take over that platform too… Y’all are miserable!!"

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that many were jealous of BTS' j-hope's TikTok views and follower count.

"I love it when bts pissed them online losers just by existing. their world revolves around bts & army that’s why their faves remain flopped or mid, nothing more nothing less," a fan reacted.

"His tiktok is the most liked and viewed under that sound and he's gained almost a million followers since posting it. If I was a miserable loser I'd be mad too," a fan shared.

Many fans also noted that BTS' j-hope did not need clout, but it was the other way around.

"im convinced kpop has truly rotted some people's brains bc tell me why i just saw someone on tiktok accuse hobi of clout chasing bc he used doechii's song THE JHOPE????? A CLOUT CHASER????????? THE JHOPE OF BTS???????? he doesnt need clout, the clout needs him bsffr," an X user reacted.

"If it's any consolation I got to know about doechii after hobi posted this tiktok and not from her grammys win. No offense to anyone but stop being obsessed with my man so much,"an X user shared.

"I love how bts always ruin kpoopies happiness, like bts just breath and army is enjoying, laughing while Kpop stan miserably MASS CRYING. Denial is a river when i say Kpop stan whole world revolve around bts," an X user commented.

BTS' j-hope would embark on his solo world tour

BTS' j-hope would embark on his solo world tour from February 28 to June 1, 2025. He would kick-start the concert tour from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea and end in Osaka, Japan.

The idol would visit many places, including the United States, Mexico, Phillippines, Japan, and other regions. He is the second member of the K-pop group to start a solo concert.

Moreover, BigHit Music confirmed on February 6, 2025, that the idol would make his much-anticipated comeback in March 2025. The agency added:

"j-hope is currently preparing to release a new song in March. We will officially announce the exact comeback date later."

The idol was discharged from mandatory military service in October 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback