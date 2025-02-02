“Y’all aren't ready for them to get SOTY again”- Fans react as IVE unveils ‘ATTITUDE’ Official MV teaser from their upcoming album 'IVE EMPATHY'

On February 1, 2025, South Korean girl group IVE released the teaser of their upcoming track, ATTITUDE, from their new album IVE EMPATHY via their social media accounts.

The latest teaser impressed the girl group’s admirers. As a result, their fans swamped the internet with their admiration for the ensemble and its latest ATTITUDE teaser. One user on X stated:

“y'all aren't ready for them to get SOTY again”

Many other reactions for the group’s ATTITUDE teaser were seen online. While some said their upcoming song seemed “unskippable,” others said the group’s title tracks are always “fun and unique.”

“congrats dives, this song is gonna be a good song as we know that ive song is unskippable,” stated a fan.

“they're bringing the love to the loveless mortal world cuz theyre cupids who dived from the heavens to the earth,” commented another admirer.

”They’re the only ones doing something right their tt’s are always fun and unique,” wrote another fan.

“Ive never fails to make good music, like this literally screams SOTY. ATTITUDE IS COMING,” commented an admirer.

Some said the group maintains its own “solid sound/concept identity,” while others claimed that ATTITUDE is going to “dominate the streaming platforms.”

“one thing i love about ive is that they don't follow the current trends in kpop. they're just putting out music that suits them with their own solid sound/concept identity,” stated an admirer.

“I havent felt this way about their MV teasers since after like era this is going to be so good,” stated an admirer.

“ATTITUDE ABOUT TO DOMINATE THE STREAMING PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE WITH THIS MASTERPIECE I'M SO SURE RN,” commented an admirer.

“Starship let's all say it in unison thank you Jang Wonyoung for creating the new concept of the group aka lucky vicky mindset and being the lyrcist of 'Attitude' and i hope this company has some shame and starts giving Wonyoung opportunities instead of always using her,” wrote a fan.

IVE is preparing for the release of its new album IVE EMPATHY

IVE is gearing up for the release of their album IVE EMPATHY on February 3, 2025. The album features a total of six tracks, including ATTITUDE. Here’s the full tracklist, which was unveiled on January 16:

Rebel Heart

Flu

You Wanna Cry

Thank U

ATTITUDE

TKO

ATTITUDE has been composed by James Lewis, RYAN JHUN, Suzanne Vega, Roland Spreckley, Olga Sundin, and Lotte Mørkved. The album has two title tracks: Rebel Heart and ATTITUDE. Rebel Heart came out on January 13, 2025.

The physical record for IVE EMPATHY will be available in 12 versions: Me, You, And Us, Loved IVE, PLVE, and MD. There are also six digipacks designed specifically for members.

Six members, including Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Jang Wonyoung, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo make up the girl group. Their official debut was the single album Eleven, released on December 1, 2021, symbolizing their beginnings under Starship Entertainment.

