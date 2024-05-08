Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin officially confirmed to lead MBC’s upcoming webtoon-based drama ‘The Number You Have Dialed’

On May 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin were confirmed to lead the upcoming MBC's webtoon-based drama The Number You Have Dialed.

The Number You Have Dialed, also known as Jigeum Geosin Jeonhwaneun, will delve into the passionate romance of a show-window married couple, which starts with a threatening phone call. It is adapted from the web novel of the same name by Geon Eomul-nyeo.

The series will be penned by screenwriter Kim Ji-woon and helmed by director Park Sang-woo.

Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin will reportedly be married in the upcoming series The Number You Have Dialed

In the upcoming romance and thriller drama, The Number You Have Dialed, Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin will reportedly play the role of a married couple in the series who have been living together for three years and never communicated with each other for various reasons.

Yoo Seon-seok will play the character of Baek Sa-eon, who hails from a prestigious and elite political family. He emerged as the youngest presidential spokesperson in South Korea and a rising politician with good intentions for the public. With several occupations, including war correspondent, anchorman, and hostage negotiator, under his belt, he has everything one aspires to have.

On the other hand, Chae Soo-bin will breathe life into the character of Hong Hee-joo. Her character works as a sign language interpreter in court and television. The female lead has been suffering from mutism after encountering an accident when she was little and the daughter of a newspaper proprietor.

Baek Sa-eon and Hong Hee-joo eventually got married for several reasons fruitful, for their career, but never loved each other. Throughout the three years of their married life, they never communicated and never had meals together. In front of the public, the couple had a facade of being a happy couple, while inside their home they were worlds apart.

However, things start changing between the show-window married couple when Hong Hee-joo gets kidnapped, and Baek Sa-eon receives a call about her abduction. While the male lead goes through multiple challenges to protect his wife, the female lead's perspective toward matrimonial life starts to change.

The Number You Have Dialed will have twelve episodes and air domestically on MBC. The drama will release two episodes on Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST.

Meanwhile, a representative from MBC provided more insights about The Number You Have Dialed to the outlet and stated:

"The Number You Have Dialed is a drama with a unique setting in which a couple in a shop window falls in love after receiving threatening phone calls. It is a drama with a variety of attractions, from mystery to romance. Interesting settings were added to the much-loved original work to create a story you can't take your eyes off."

The representative expressed confidence in the upcoming series The Number You Have Dialed and stated:

"I expect that the two trustworthy actors, Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin, will play the main characters and captivate viewers with charms that have not been shown before."

The screenwriter Kim Ji-woon for the drama is known for projects, including Melancholia, Doctor John, and other series, while director Park Sang-woo is famous for The Forbidden Marriage, Never Twice and My Secret, Terrius.

Yoo Yeon-seok recently starred in tvN drama A Bloody Lucky Day and film My Puppy. Chae Soo-bin was confirmed for the upcoming films Hijacking and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and last appeared in The Fabulous.

The Number You Have Dialed will be released in the winter of 2024.