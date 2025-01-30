Yoo Yeon-seok, Ji Ye-eun, Song Ji-hyo win honours at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024: Complete winners list

The SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 was broadcast on January 29, 2025, at 8:20 pm KST. Initially, the awards ceremony was scheduled for a live broadcast on December 31, 2024, but it was postponed due to the tragic Jeju plane crash, which occurred on December 29, 2024.
The rescheduled SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 ceremony was conducted following the final schedule adjustments. The awards event was agreed upon to be aired on January 29, 2025, coinciding with Lunar New Year's Day.
Several famous Korean stars were in attendance at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 event, including Yoo Yeon-seok, Song Ji-hyo, Kang Hoon, Ji Ye-eun, and more.
Complete winners list for the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024
Different celebs were awarded under various categories like Rookie Of The Year, Scene Stealer Award, Rising Star Award, and so on. Here is the list of winners, who bagged awards in the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 event:
Daesang (Grand Prize)
- Yoo Jae-suk
Most Popular Program
- Running Man
Highest Ratings Program
- My Little Old Boy
Highest Viewership Program Award
- Whenever Possible
Best Male Entertainer Award
- Kim Seung-soo (My Little Old Boy), Ryu Soo-young (Jungle Bob)
Best Female Entertainer Award
- Jung Hye-in (Kick a Goal)
Excellence Award (Male)
- Jo Woo-jong (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny), Choi Jin-hyuk (My Little Old Boy)
Excellence Award (Female)
- Uee (Jungle Bob)
Rookie Award (Talk/Reality Category)
- Yoo Yeon-seok (Whenever Possible)
Rookie Award (Show/Variety Category)
- Jin Seon-kyu (The Magic Star)
Rising Star Award
- Kang Hoon, Ji Ye-eun (Running Man)
Best Radio DJ Award
- Jung Yeop (Your Night, with Jung Yeop), Bong Tae-gu (A Beautiful Morning, with Bong Tae Gyu)
Best Broadcast Writer Award
- Im Chae-yon (C-upside Down Cafe Clinic)
SBS Son & Daughter Award
- Lee Sang-min, Lee Hyun-yi
Best Chemistry Award
- Park Na-rae, Lee Guk-joo, Poongja, Shin Ki-roo (Love My Body)
Best Player Award (Rookie of the Year)
- Park Ji-an (Kick a Goal)
Best Player Award (MVP of the Year)
- Heo Kyung-hee (Kick a Goal)
Best Couple Award
- Kim Min-jae & Choi Yu-ra (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny)
Best Entertainer Award
- Im Won-hee (Dolsing Fourmen)
Scene Stealer Award
- Song Ji-hyo (Running Man)
ESG Award
- Yoo Jung-soo, Heo Seong-beom, Jonathan (C-upside Down Cafe Clinic)
Most Viewed Short Clip Award
- Kim Jong-kook (Running Man)
Hot Issue Award
- Yoo Ho-jin (The Magic Star)
Good Partner Award
- Kim Jong-kook, Lee Dong-gun, Heo Kyung-hwan, Kim Hee-chul (My Little Old Boy)
Good Family Award
- Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny
Honorary Employee Award
- Kim Jun-ho
Special Award
- Lee Young-pyo
Producer’s Award
- Lee Sang-min
It was the first time the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 show has been hosted on Lunar New Year's Day. On this day, the SBS network also observed the holidays and recognized several celebrities for their achievements in the entertainment business in 2024.