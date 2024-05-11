Yook Sung-jae and Bona are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming historical and fantasy drama Gwigoong

On May 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet MyDaily reported that BTOB's Yook Sung-jae and WJSN's Bona are in talks to lead the upcoming historical and fantasy drama Gwigoong.

WJSN's Bona's agency Starship Entertainment stated to outlet Topstarnews in response to the casting news that the actress was positively considering the offer for the upcoming series Gwigoong.

BTOB's Yook Sung-jae's agency IWILL Media reported to Topstarnews that the actor has received the casting offer for the fantasy drama and is positively considering it. The agency commented and translated by Soompi:

"Yook Sung-jae has received the offer to star in Gwigoong and is positively reviewing it."

Yook Sung-jae will chronicle the character of a concubine's son if he accepts the casting offer for the upcoming series

Gwigoong, also known as Return to the Palace, is an upcoming mini-series that revolves around exorcism, fantasy, history, politics, and romance. Featuring 16 episodes, this upcoming historical and romance drama chronicles the story of eight ghosts having resentment against the King and a shaman who will fight for him. It will also showcase the story of the dragon Cheol-ri.

The official synopsis for the upcoming drama Gwigoong according to Mydramalist is as follows—

"The story of eight ghosts who have a grudge against the King, a shaman who fights against him, and the dragon Cheol Ri. It is a mini-series that, includes an exorcism fantasy, political historical drama, and romance."

The upcoming series will be helmed by director Yoon Seong-sik, known for projects including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Mr.Queen, and others. It will be penned by screenwriter Yoon Soo-jung, who will reunite with Yoon Seong-sik as the duo previously worked for The King's Face.

If Yook Sung-jae accepts the casting offer for Return to the Palace, he will chronicle the character of a King's concubine's son. He works hard throughout his life and acquires the post of royal inspector at the royal library, Gyujanggak, in the Joseon dynasty.

However, the dragon spirit Cheol-ri soon takes over Yook Sung-jae's character and starts controlling his daily activities. He's a childhood friend of Shaman Young-mae and has a crush on her. The details, such as the name of the character have not been revealed yet.

Yook Sung-jae is a multitalented individual who has been a singer, actor, songwriter, host, and entertainer and a member of the K-pop group BTBO and sub-group BTOB Blue. He is known for multiple dramas, including Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The Golden Spoon, Plus Nine Boys, Who Are You: School 2015, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and others.

Meanwhile, Bona will reportedly chronicle the role of a female shaman named Young-mae. She hails from a respected family and is the granddaughter of a shaman known for her excellent abilities. She is expected to continue her family's profession and be a shaman who would guide people in times of trouble from the beings of another world.

Despite her family's expectations and pressure on her, Young-mae finds solace in Yook Sung-jae's character, who is her childhood friend and first love.

The South Korean singer and actress Bona is part of the female K-pop group WJSN and WJSN The Black. She has starred in multiple series, including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Joseon Attorney, Pyramid Game, Hit the Top, Girls' Generation 1979, and others.

Gwigoong is slated to premiere in 2025 and more details including casting line-up and filming schedule will be announced soon.