"You are deeply missed our angel"— Fans emotional as BTS' V's dog Yeontan wins Billboard's Favorite Pet Animals Among Pop Stars Around the World poll

BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan won the Billboard’s Favorite Pet Animals Among Pop Stars Around the World poll. On April 11, 2025, in observance of the United States’ National Pet Day, Billboard listed some of the popular pets owned by pop singers across the globe.

To celebrate the moment, the publication held a poll allowing fans to choose their favorite pets, and as a result, V’s Pomeranian dog Yeontan won with over 94 percent of the votes. He surpassed pets owned by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and more to top the poll.

In December 2024, V, aka Kim Taehyung, announced that Kim Yeontan had passed away. He stated that he felt it was important to share this news with fans who had been supporting Yeontan for a long time. As BTS fans learned that the dog won the favorite pet poll, they were left emotional as they missed him. They were delighted to see that V's pet, who was a crucial part of the fandom, continues receiving love.

"you are deeply missed our angel," a fan said.

"You are were forever loved my little boy. We miss you yeontan. Hope you're having a blast with your fellow angels in the heaven," a fan added.

"Yeontan you are always going to be the brightest star in the universe," a user stated.

Fans continued to share their love for Yeontan.

"Tannie babyyy.. bless... Hope u r looking down from heaven how much everyone loves u .. n especially how much ur taetae loves u, we all miss u bub," a fan commented.

"Congratulations Yeontan boyieeeYou are loved beyond the stars and every universe," another fan commented.

"You are so loved and missed sweet puppy Yeontan. You will never be forgotten. You are in our hearts forever," a netizen mentioned.

BTS’ V and Yeontan: Emotional tribute upon passing, Layover album cover, and more

On December 2, 2024, BTS’ V took to Instagram stories, sharing some videos capturing the memories he made with his beloved pet Yeontan. He announced that his dog was no longer in this world, leaving fans in shock. In tribute to Yeontan's loving memories, Kim Taehyung wrote a short message.

He wrote,

“The reason I decided to post this message today is because, recently, Yeontan (my dog) embarked on a long journey to the stars. I thought a lot about how to share this news with you, but I felt that it was right to let ARMYs, who have sent so much love to Yeontan, know, so I’m sharing this news now.”

He further added,

“I believe Yeontan would feel happy if ARMYs also remembered him fondly as he set off on this journey.”

BTS fans are aware that Kim Taehyung was very fond of his dog, who he first introduced them to back in 2017. V used Yeontan as the face of his first solo album, Layover (2023), which inspired the design of its cover. Furthermore, he also invited Yeontan for a Mnet M COUNTDOWN performance of Slow Dancing. Yeontan's image was also added to the cover of V's song White Christmas remake alongside late singer Bing Crosby, released on December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V is currently serving in the military to fulfill his national duties. He is expected to be discharged along with his fellow bandmates RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook in June 2025.

