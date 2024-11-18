"YOU WILL NOT SILENCE US" — Fans continue global boycott against RIIZE & SM Entertainment after Seunghan's exit amidst group's KGMA 2024 win

On November 17, SM Entertainment's group, RIIZE, won the Best Group and Best Song categories at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA). The awards came following the group's ongoing controversy after its member, Seunghan, was removed from the group for his smoking and alleged dating scandal.

During the award ceremony, the group performed on stage, and in one segment of the choreography the existing six members joined hands. Fans noted that the members left a space for Seunghan throughout their performance, specifically, during the segment where they join hands.

Later, while accepting the Best Group award, the group ended their speech with "RIIZE will continue to rise." Fans speculated that the members were aware of the ongoing global boycott and wanted to urge their fans to continue it so that Seunghan could be brought back to the group.

For the unversed, Seunghan went into hiatus after his smoking and pre-debut dating scandal in November 2023. In October 2024, SM Entertainment announced that he would return to the group. However, a day later on October 13, SM Entertainment stated that he had been removed from the group. Since then fans and over 120 K-pop retailers started boycotting the group's release and promotion.

"To think that the boycott is making more noise than an awards ceremony... Keep today's tags trending, BRIIZE @SMTOWNGLOBAL YOU WILL NOT SILIENCE US"

"Mind yall that when anton said “riize will continue to rise” for the first time, the members are complete," a fan wrote.

"RIIZE WILL CONTINUE TO RISE is a speech that started with 7 of them. Pls dont forget the origin of this speech - RII7E," another fan said.

"Sm is doing all this to shut us up..we have to be loudest and very clear .. don't stop boycotting sm and riize. Until seunghan is back in Riize.. riize is his dream.. Riize is 7," one other fan added.

Others stressed that they would continue the boycott movement so that SM Entertainment would change its decision about Seunghan's removal from the group.

"OT7, this is the power that we hold against sm and ot6. let's not waste this power, we should use it to our own advantage instead of using it against each other. WE WANT SEUNGHAN BACK TO RII7E," one fan said.

"Saw ppl on the tl last night getting discouraged and i just wanna remind them that when anton said “riize will continue to rise” for the first time they were seven, so I believe that they’ll continue to rise as seven," another fan added.

"If someone who've worked with SM groups and knows the things we don't know..is saying that Riize members are not happy and is TELLING US TO NOT TO STOP AND KEEP DEMANDING SEUNGHAN'S RETURN TO RIIZE then why should we stop?" one other fan wrote.

SM Entertainment announces former RIIZE member Seunghan's debut as a solo artist

On November 15, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would return as a solo artist. The company also opened a separate Instagram account (seunghan.smofficial) for the artist and wrote in its statement:

"Seunghan is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025, and is receiving full support and guidance across several aspects considered essential for a solo debut including systemized training, producing, management, and more."

SM Entertainment continued:

"Seunghan is determined to showcase a new side of himself as he embarks on his journey as a solo artist and carries out his talents and dreams. We kindly ask for your warm support and attention as he begins this new chapter."

In other news, the group released their new album, RIIZING, on June 17, 2024. The album includes tracks like Boom Boom Bass, Talk Saxy, Love 119, Siren, and Impossible.

