“Your voice that complete the song” — Fans rejoice as Wendy shares experience of singing with BTS' Jin

On November 18, 2024, a clip from SBS Power FM Wendy's Youngestreet circulated on social media where Red Velvet's Wendy shared her experience of singing with BTS' Jin, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

A listener stated that they had previously attended the idol's show the day before. They expressed their gratitude to her for singing a duet with BTS' Jin. They mentioned the desire to see the duo singing Heart on the Window live.

In response, Red Velvet's Wendy expressed her gratitude to the listeners. She mentioned that initially, she was not nervous about singing at the showcase live. However, once she placed the in-ear monitors and listened to the complete interview, she felt tensed and started trembling. She further added, as translated by X user @jinnieslamp:

"And singing in front of so many ARMYs made me nervous, but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support and love you showed. Also, Jin-ssi’s 'Happy' album is really great, and I’m so thankful to have been included on the album. It was such an honor to be part of it so thank you again. Jin-ssi, thank you so much. Thank you, sunbae-nim. Please give lots of love and support. Fighting."

Subsequently, the clip went viral on social media, and fandom could not stop swooning over Wendy's experience. An X user tweeted adding that her voice completely resonated with BTS' Jin's vocals:

"Your voice that complete the song, you are awesome Wendy and you perfectly resonate with the melodies vocals of jin."

The fandom also stated that they would be grateful if she invited him to her show, and they could watch them perform live.

"thank you wendy for accepting this collab and performing live with seokjin, please invite him to yst bcs he’s too shy,"- a fan reacted.

"aww wendyi love her.. can seokjin be a guest on her show and then they perform their song again multiple times please seokjin,"- a fan shared.

"She’s a beautiful sweetheart and beyond talented. Amazing to see two such great singers do a duet together. This song is,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also mentioned they loved Wendy's voice and could not get enough of it. Some even suggested that she was pretty and humble.

"Thank you so much, Wendy. Thank you for willing to support our Seokjin. Thank you for your voice that complete the song we are so thankful and happy,"- a user commented.

"She is so nice her voice is so beautiful, and I loved how it goes so well with Jin's voice, this is an awesome collab,"- a user shared.

"so pretty and humble, thank you Wendy,"- a user reacted.

BTS' Jin announced the release of his forthcoming album Happy Remixes

on November 18, 2024, BigHit Music shared with Weverse the release of BTS' Jin's forthcoming record Running Wild (Remixes). It featured eight tracks, which would be presenting the album in different melodies. The following songs for the upcoming album have been provided below:

Running Wild Running Wild (Instrumental) Running Wild (Extended Ver.) Running Wild (Band Ver.) Running Wild (Ballad Remix) Running Wild (Holiday Remix) Running Wild (Afropop Remix) Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

According to the press release shared by the agency, the record would provide multiple genres contrasting to the original album's bright and hopeful vibe. In recent news, the band has unveiled its debut studio album, Happy. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You. It was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE Corporation.

BTS' Jin was discharged from military service on June 12, 2024, after completing eighteen weeks. He later went live on Weverse from the HYBE building. Since then, he's been active in various activities, including being appointed as the global ambassador for brands like Gucci, Alo Yoga, Fred, and others.

BTS' Jin will release his much-anticipated Running Wild (Remixes) on November 19, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time.

