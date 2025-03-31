Yumi's Cells confirms production for the third installment & Kim Go-eun in talks to reprise her role 

On March 31, 2025, South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported that an official from the drama industry confirmed the production of a third installment of Yumi's Cells. The representative mentioned:

Ad

"Yumi's Cells season 3 will be produced 3 years after the end of season 2. TVING is going all out to make this happen, and Kim Go-eun will also be the main character in season 3. I heard that they are making an effort to continue the series' unique color."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the production company Studio Dragon confirmed that it was true that they were producing the third installment of Yumi's Cells. They added:

"It is true that we are producing season 3. We have made an offer to Kim Go-eun for the lead role of Yumi and are currently reviewing it."

Kim Go-eun's agency mentioned the actress has been considering the role in season 3 of Yumi's Cells

An official from Kim Go-eun's agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed that the actress has received a casting offer for the third installment of Yumi's Cells season 3. She is currently reviewing it. They stated:

Ad

"We have received an offer and are reviewing it."

For those unversed, Yumi's Cells featured two seasons. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Go-eun, Park Jin-young, and Ahn Bo-hyun. Directed by Lee Sang-yeob and penned by screenwriters Kim Kyung-ran and Kim Yoon-joo, the series consists of 28 episodes.

The drama follows the daily life of an ordinary office worker, Yumi, through the perspectives of her cells residing in her mind. The psychological romance series explores Yumi's dating and professional life, where her cells guided her through thick and thin.

Ad

Ad

Season 1 premiered on September 17, 2021. It was aired through streaming platforms, including TVING and iQIYI. Meanwhile, the second installment aired on June 10, 2022. It has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, which has been authored by Lee Dong-gun.

In the show, Kim Go-eun plays the role of an ordinary office worker, Kim Yumi. Meanwhile, Ahn Bo-hyun chronicles the character of a game developer and the second boyfriend of Yumi. Park Jin-young is the co-worker and third boyfriend of Yumi in the drama.

Ad

In recent news, Kim Go-eun has reportedly been confirmed to appear in the upcoming dramas, namely, The Price of Confession and You and Everything Else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback