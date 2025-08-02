  • home icon
Yurinya issues apology after ex-boyfriend allegedly impregnates teenage girl group member, Pretty Chuu's Amamiya Shuna

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 02, 2025 15:05 GMT
Pretty Chuu
Pretty Chuu's Amamiya Shuna (Image via Instagram/@pretty_chuu_)

On Friday, August 1, Japanese producer and influencer Yurinya issued an apology following the controversy around her ex-boyfriend, Saito Taichi, with the Pretty Chuu group member, Amamiya Shuna.

While it was previously speculated that Saito cheated on Yurinya with the 19-year-old Japanese group member, Yurinya's social media post with her apology statement mentioned that Saito had allegedly s*xually assaulted and impregnated the idol.

Yurinya, in her apology statement, explained that she first learned about the two's involvement with each other through speculations on social media. Following the same, she reportedly talked to the concerned individuals and learned that most of the speculations were true.

She also called out Saito's actions, describing them as "extremely irresponsible" and "despicable" in terms of both as a human being and a working adult. Yurinya then added that she had since broken up her relationship with Saito. She also apologized as both Pretty Chuu's producer and Saito's partner for the controversy that unfolded.

“I myself found out about this situation through those posts, and after confirming directly with the individuals involved, I learned that the content was mostly accurate... As both the producer and Saito’s partner, I deeply and sincerely apologize for the pain this has caused,” Yurinya wrote.

All you need to know about the recent controversy involving Pretty Chuu's Amamiya Shuna and Yurinya's ex-boyfriend, Saito Taichi

The speculations involving Saito Taichi and Pretty Chuu's Amamiya Shuna first landed on the internet through a livestream by YouTuber Korekore. The source explained that Saito had allegedly taken off Amamiya's clothes and filmed her unknowingly at Yurinya's house.

While Saito apologized to Amamiya through their Line app message, he later proceeded to allegedly r*pe her and impregnate her when she was sleeping. After learning about her pregnancy, Amamiya had an abortion and went on hiatus. When this happened, Pretty Chuu announced her hiatus by stating that Amamiya was suffering from a chronic illness.

When Saito learned about the pregnancy and subsequent abortion, he allegedly threatened her not to reveal the truth to Yurinya and the other Pretty Chuu members. The YouTuber also mentioned that Amamiya personally reached out to the channel for help, and they urged her to file a police report. This followed after the idol was reportedly offered 1 million yen as a settlement for her silence.

Regardless, following Yurinya's apology statement, Amamiya soon posted a short clip of her holding hands with the producer, along with a caption indicating that she will be working hard in terms of her music career.

On the other hand, Pretty Chuu is a six-piece Japanese idol group formed in 2025, produced by Yurinya. According to their website, the group intends to communicate concepts such as "strength," "transience," "purity," and the "pure maiden heart" of girls. They are also known to be spotted in outfits that are extravagantly cute, while their songs also lean towards the cutesy music genre.

