No Mercy: When will episodes 7-8 (finale) release and what to expect?

The South Korean thriller No Mercy has aired episode 3 and 4 on October 8 and 9, 2025. The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:40 pm KST and set to release the final 2 episodes, episodes 7 and 8 on October 15 and 16, 2025.

Starring Lee Joo-young, Koo Jun-hoe, and Ji Seung-hyun, No Mercy follows Han So-min, an actress whose life is shattered after her family becomes a victim of a voice phishing scam. Determined to seek justice, she infiltrates the criminal network responsible, using deepfake technology as her weapon for revenge.

What to expect in the final 2 episodes of No Mercy?

With only 2 episodes left, No Mercy is heading toward an explosive finale. The preview confirms that Ma is alive and now directly confronting the chairman of the racket, hinting at a power struggle within the organization. His survival could turn the tables on both So-min and Jeong-ju, especially after their betrayal comes to light.

Jeong-ju’s conflict with his father is also expected to intensify. As the commissioner prepares for the election, Jeong-ju’s determination may put him at odds with both his family and the law. It is also posible that his betrayal to So-min is a plan of them.

Meanwhile, So-min continues her desperate search for Ma, trailing Jeong-ju while walking into increasingly dangerous territory. The final episodes are likely to reveal where Jeong-ju’s loyalty truly lies, his’s moral and who ultimately brings justice to Ma’s criminal empire.

No Mercy episodes 5 & 6 recaps: So-min and Jeong-ju’s con takes a dark turn as betrayal and Ma’s survival shake their mission

Episode 5 of No Mercy begins right where episode 4 has left off. Mr. Ma’s assistant discovers Min-yang’s purse, and inside it, he finds a ticket to So-min’s play. He hands the purse over to Ma, informing him about his discovery.

Ma tells So-min about the finding but ends up slapping his assistant for wasting his time with a mere ticket instead of bringing concrete proof. The matter is dropped then and there, and So-min moves forward with her plan.

She brings Ma into her and Jeong-ju’s next plan to capture Ma. So-min tells him about a major business deal taking place in Singapore, one that Ma is particularly interested in. She claims to know Eric, the right-hand man of a businessman named Mason, and sets up Jeong-ju to pose as Eric.

Although Ma remains suspicious, So-min and Jeong-ju, with the help of their hacker, make the plan airtight. Soon, the meeting between Ma and Jeong-ju, disguised as Eric, is arranged.

While the meeting takes place, So-min excuses herself under the pretext of getting drinks for the guest and sneaks into Ma’s office. There, she begins hacking into his computer while Jeong-ju's hacker breaches the building’s CCTV system.

Stills from No Mercy (Image via X/@wavve official)

Meanwhile, Jeong-ju posing as Eric tries to lure Ma into an investment by creating a fake gambling casino project. To make the deal sound more convincing, he claims to have the support of an assemblyman. So-min, pretending to be this assemblyman, calls Jeong-ju from Ma’s office and speaks to Ma.

Suddenly, the CCTV cameras come back online, and one of Ma’s men patrolling the area discovers So-min inside his office. She is dragged back to Ma, who, realizing something is off, takes both her and "Eric" to a temple. He demands that Jeong-ju bring the assemblyman to prove the legitimacy of his deal.

As it turns out, Jeong-ju actually knows this assemblyman who is honest and supports Jeong-ju’s goal of taking Ma down. When Jeong-ju has earlier asked for his help, the assemblyman has readily agreed.

Thus, when Ma pressures Jeong-ju, the assemblyman arrives, convincing Ma that the deal is genuine. Relieved, Ma agrees to proceed with the investment.

The team then sets off on their return. Ma drives alone, while So-min and Jeong-ju travel in another car. The hacker calls So-min’s driver, pretending to be Ma, and instructs him to take the two back to the temple.

Stills from No Mercy (Image via X/@wavve official)

Meanwhile, Ma receives an email from “Eric” about the deal. When he opens it and clicks on a link, the page fails to load. As he tries aga, he gets a call from the assemblyman and while they talk a truck crashes into his car.

Badly injured, Ma struggles to get out of the wreckage. At that moment, So-min still in disguise calls him. She tells him that by clicking the link, he has helped them retrieve 5 million KRW. This is where the episode 5 of No Mercy ends.

Episode 6 of No Mercy opens with Ma being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. However, midway, his men intercept the vehicle, kill the driver and paramedics, and take Ma with them.

Meanwhile, So-min and Jeong-ju, satisfied with their successful mission, attempt to return to their normal lives. Jeong-ju’s father, the commissioner, is preparing to run in the upcoming election. For funding, he tries to approach a businessman who happens to be the chairman of Ma’s criminal network.

The chairman warns him to keep Jeong-ju away from their dealings, but Jeong-ju, determined to capture Ma, refuses to back down. His resolve strengthens when he learns that Ma has survived the crash and was taken from the ambulance. The investigation to find him also now falls under Jeong-ju’s charge.

Stills from No Mercy (Image via X/@wavve official)

At the same time, So-min begins to feel uneasy, sensing that someone is following her and tampering with her mail. When she visits her mother’s resting place, she finds fresh flowers left there. After speaking to the security guard, she learns that a man with a tattoo has visited earlier. This convinces her that Ma might still be alive.

So-min informs Jeong-ju about her suspicions, and the two plan to meet and discuss the situation. However, on the day of their meeting, Ma’s men kidnap Jeong-ju. Witnessing the abduction, So-min tries to follow their car but loses track of them. Shortly after, she receives a call demanding that she return the money they taken from Ma, or Jeong-ju will be killed.

Conflicted, So-min decides to team up with her ex-director, who has once been part of Ma’s racket and now lives in fear of the gang. Using his information, she tracks down the location where Jeong-ju is being held. Carefully infiltrating the place, she finally comes face-to-face with Jeong-ju, who appears uninjured and greets her calmly.

When So-min asks what’s going on, Jeong-ju cryptically replies that everyone has their own path and he has chosen his. Saying this, he then handcuffs her to a nearby grill.

As So-min, shocked, questions him, struggling, she notices a tattoo on his neck. Instantly, she recalls the security guard’s description and the florist’s account of a man with a tattoo buying flowers before her visit.

She sees Ma's assistant coming out and gives Jeong-ju a bag and a phone. It becomes clear that Jeong-ju has been collaborating with Ma’s men all along. His kidnapping is staged to help them identify whohads taken the money, aka So-min. This is where episode 6 of No Mercy ends.

No Mercy is available for streaming on Wavve and Dramax.

