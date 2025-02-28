EXO's Baekhyun is making a highly anticipated return with new music, and fans are thrilled. On Friday, February 28, at 2 pm KST, the EXO member surprised everyone with the announcement of his digital single Do What You Do.

Adding to the excitement, the track features American singer-songwriter UMI and is produced by hitmaker EL CAPITXN.

Scheduled for release on March 3 at 2 pm KST (12 am ET), Do What You Do marks the Pineapple Slice singer’s first new music since his fourth mini album Hello, World, which dropped on September 6, 2024.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate UMI's collaboration with the EXO member, with many calling it a dream team-up. Social media has been flooded with reactions, with many expressing their joy and high expectations for the collaboration.

One fan wrote:

"Both are really good vocalists so for sure our ears will be blessed with beautiful good music from Baekhyun and UMI ❤️❤️"

"baekhyun’s collab with umi has me really shaken because i genuinely love her music and her voice is absolutely flawless 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" says a netizen.

"UMI IS AN AMERICAN SINGER SO BAEKHYUN FIRST FULL ENGLISH SONG??? AND EL CAPITXN THE MASTERMIND OF MANY BOP KPOP SONGS????? OH MY GOD HOLY S**T" posts an X user.

"UMI and Baekhyun! UMI, known for her soulful R&B vibes, teaming up with Baekhyun, the K-pop powerhouse from EXO, on his single "Do What You Do" dropping March 3rd sounds like a perfect blend of styles." Reads a comment on X.

"UMI joining Baekhyun on "Do What You Do" promises a soulful collaboration. Excited for March 3rd." says an individual on X.

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the vocalist's upcoming single Do What You Do, especially with the surprise feature of American singer-songwriter UMI.

With the EXO vocalist's signature vocals and UMI's distinct style, expectations among fans are high for this collaboration.

"Hmm a good voice and a thing for RnB it is very interesting . When one artist I love does a collab I check what the other artist does. Always. Just to see if their music style and voice timbers can match. It is promising !" mentioned this netizen.

"Oh the vocals and everything about this is going to be INCREDIBLE" says one X user.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d see a Baekhyun and Umi collab???? I LOVE HER" adds one individual on X.

Baekhyun’s 4th mini album Hello, World - A milestone in his career

INB100, the idol's company, officially announced on February 28 that the song Do What You Do will be available across domestic and international music platforms.

This collaboration marks his first duet with another artist in four years, drawing further interest in the synergy between their styles.

Ahead of the announcement, the Cry For Love singer teased the release by sharing a cryptic image on February 27. The photo, posted on his official channel, featured the words 'Do What You Do' written on a snow-covered floor, hinting at the upcoming project.

A mood poster further built anticipation, featuring Polaroid-style images with phrases such as The boy awaits the moon and The moon only appears at night.

These visuals have sparked curiosity about the song’s concept and atmosphere.

With this, the idol continues to expand his career as a solo artist following the success of his fourth mini album, Hello, World, which was released on September 6, 2024.

The album has achieved three consecutive million-seller titles and has recorded the highest first-week sales among his solo releases.

Hello, World, featuring six tracks, includes the title song Pineapple Slice along with Good Morning, Rendez-vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

Released under his self-established label I&B100 in collaboration with Dreamus, this marks the singer ’s first album after founding his own company.

On the same day as its release, the artist took to the stage for the first performance of Pineapple Slice on KBS’s Music Bank. The album made an impressive commercial impact, selling over 890,000 copies on its first day, as reported by Hanteo Chart.

This achievement set a new personal record for Baekhyun, reinforcing his influence as a solo artist.

The artist’s journey to independent label began in June 2023 when he, along with EXO members Chen and Xiumin, terminated their contracts with SM Entertainment due to disputes over payment and contract terms.

Following this, he officially founded his own label, I&B100, on June 23, 2024.

In addition to his mini album, he also released The Last Christmas on December 10 as part of the 100RED winter special single project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this upcoming collaboration Do What You Do.

