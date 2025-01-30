"Really hoping for Eunwoo in a medical drama!" — Fans react as Cha Eun-woo is spotted watching 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call'

On January 30, 2025, Cha Eun-woo made waves online for allegedly watching The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. The member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO and a rising actor, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram. In one of these posts, eagle-eyes fans noticed a medical K-drama playing on his TV screen.

Several fans speculated that the ASTRO idol was watching The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call as the scene seemingly showed Ju Ji-hoon entering the operation theatre. This sighting quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans expressing excitement and curiosity about his interest in the series.

Upon seeing Cha Eun-woo's recent posts, fans took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share their reactions. Many speculated about his reasons for watching the drama, with some suggesting he might be considering a future role in a medical series. One fan wrote on X:

"Cuteee! And Looks like Eunwoo’s watching ‘The Trauma Code’. Really hoping for Eunwoo in a medical drama! We saw a snippet from ‘Wonderful World’."

His last K-drama, Wonderful World, showed a glimpse of him as a medical student aspiring to be a doctor. Hence fans discussed how they have been waiting to see Cha Eun-woo in a similar medical drama.

"Waiting list. Anyway, his dream is to be a doctor since he was younger.. I hope he can be one someday.. but even if it is not come true, it is just enough in the drama series," a fan wrote.

"HI! EunWoo watches the same drama as me here in Finland. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Gall! (Netfilx Finland)). These lovely "sisters" enjoy their free time together..I'm so happy you shared these photos on IG," another fan said.

"Must admit that Eunwoo has impeccable taste in dramas. Loved The Trauma Code and can’t wait for season 2. Please give us a second season," another fan added.

Others stated their delight to see Cha Eun-woo watch the hit Netflix drama just like the rest of the fans.

"Eunwoo watching 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' makes me so happy. This series was one of the best K-dramas I have watched so far in 2024. Glad to see him watching the same," a fan commented.

"Eunwoo with dongdongie~~(Also me winning because it looks like he's watching Trauma Code as well?!?!)," another fan added.

"I saw his post right after I watched the last ep, still crushing over dr yang jaewon, then seeing him like this," another fan wrote.

A brief synopsis of Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, released on Netflix on January 24, 2025, is a South Korean medical drama that offers a gripping portrayal of the high-stakes world of trauma surgery, delving into the personal and professional challenges faced by medical professionals dedicated to saving lives in critical situations.

The narrative centers around Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk, portrayed by Ju Ji-hoon, a seasoned trauma surgeon with a background as a war veteran. He joins Hankuk National University Hospital (HNUH) with a mission to revitalize its underperforming trauma center.

When Dr. Baek first arrived, his unconventional approaches and direct outlook immediately distinguished him from his peers. He is set on a mission to make the trauma unit a premier center that can manage the most serious crises.

As soon as he gets there, Dr. Baek dives right into the hospital's activities, treating anything from serious stab wounds to complicated injuries from hiking accidents. He frequently clashes with hospital managers and other medical professionals who are more used to traditional methods because of his hands-on approach and willingness to question the existing quo.

In The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, the relationships between Dr. Baek and Choo Young-woo's character, Dr. Yang Jae-won, constitute an important subplot.

Dr. Yang is a highly skilled medical professional who graduated from Korea University College of Medicine at the top of his class. He first challenges Dr. Baek's crude approach to patient care and is suspicious of his techniques.

However, as the series, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, goes on, Dr. Yang's character grows significantly, and he eventually comes to appreciate the effectiveness of Dr. Baek's methods and the extent of his dedication to patient care.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call delves deep into the ethical and bureaucratic challenges inherent in the medical field. A recurring theme is the tension between financial constraints and the imperative to provide optimal patient care.

Dr. Baek frequently clashes with hospital administrators who prioritize cost-cutting measures over the needs of patients. These conflicts highlight the systemic issues within healthcare institutions and the moral dilemmas that medical professionals must navigate.

One of Dr. Baek's major initiatives is advocating for better resources for the trauma center, including the acquisition of an emergency helicopter to expedite patient transport. His relentless pursuit of this goal underscores the broader challenges of securing funding and support for critical medical infrastructure in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is streaming on Netflix.

