SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan reportedly purchases Brighton Hannam luxury penthouse for $2.75 million amidst ongoing military enlistment

On February 9, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan made headlines for recently purchasing a luxury penthouse. The K-pop idol, who enlisted in the South Korean military in September 2024, has been serving his mandatory conscription for 18 months.

Music Mundial reported that the singer recently finalized the purchase of a luxury penthouse in Seoul's Hannam-dong neighborhood. The property, located within the 'Brighton Hannam' complex, was acquired for approximately 4 billion KRW (around $2.75 million).

Jeonghan signed the purchase contract in 2021, but construction delays postponed the building's completion until a few months ago, leading to the recent finalization of his purchase. This timing suggests he completed the purchase just before enlisting in the military.

Trending

Jeonghan's real estate investment comes amidst his mandatory military service, which began on September 26, 2024, as a social service agent. His agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, had announced his enlistment date earlier, confirming there would be no official events on the day of his enlistment.

More about SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and bandmate Hoshi's respective luxurious residences

The 'Brighton Hannam' is a 16-story high-end apartment building renowned for its unique design. Jeonghan's unit is 105.81 square meters and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its price ranges from 3.6 billion KRW (around $2.46 million) to 5.2 billion KRW (around $3.56 million).

The complex is a mixed-use residential development, with the lower 10 floors dedicated to high-quality office spaces and the top three floors comprising 21 luxury private apartments.

This acquisition places Jeonghan among other celebrities who have invested in luxury real estate in Seoul. Notably, his SEVENTEEN bandmate Hoshi purchased a luxurious house in the 'Brighton N40' complex in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for approximately 5.1 billion KRW. This purchase made Hoshi (27) the youngest homeowner in that complex.

According to the Supreme Court Registry Office, Hoshi acquired a 149-square-meter unit in the 'Brighton N40' for approximately 5.086 billion KRW (around $3.48 million). The purchase was completed in July 2024, with records indicating that SEVENTEEN's Hoshi paid the full amount in cash, as no mortgage or collateral was registered against the property.

The 'Brighton N40' complex, completed in 2022, comprises five buildings with 148 luxurious units ranging from 84 to 176 square meters, along with eight penthouses measuring between 171 and 248 square meters.

Designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, known for projects like the renovation of the Élysée Palace in Paris and the LVMH office building, the complex offers high-end amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, private gardens, and a triple security system to ensure residents' privacy and safety.

Hoshi's acquisition places him among several celebrities who have chosen 'Brighton N40' as their residence. Esteemed broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk purchased a 199-square-meter penthouse in the same complex for approximately 8.7 billion KRW (about $5.96 million). Other prominent residents include actress Han Hyo-joo, actress Oh Yeon-seo, and broadcaster Lee Hwi-jae.

Meanwhile, Jeonghan's enlistment marks a significant moment for SEVENTEEN, as he is the first member of the group to begin mandatory military service. During his absence, SEVENTEEN continues its activities, releasing pre-recorded content featuring Jeonghan to keep fans engaged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback