“Shame on you” — Fans slam Min Hee-jin as Defense Ministry addresses BTS’ Taehyung’s preferential treatment allegation, debunking Ex-ADOR CEO’s claims

On November 21, 2024, MLBPARK reported that the South Korean Ministry of Defense addressed Min Hee-jin's claims of BTS' Taehyung calling her from his ongoing enlistment. The ministry refuted her claim and stated that there was "no factual evidence" to it.

They said:

"As for the specifics of Kim Taehyung’s call or text records, we cannot disclose this information due to the Personal Information Protection Act (Article 3) and the Telecommunications Privacy Act (Article 3). Recruits are allowed to use their mobile phones during designated times at the training center. There is no factual evidence that Kim Taehyung sent a text message to Min Hee Jin at dawn."

Trending

For the unversed, on October 29, Min Hee-jin appeared on Kim Young-dae's School of Music YouTube channel. The former CEO of ADOR claimed that Taehyung aka V has been a tremendous support system for her throughout her ongoing feud with HYBE.

Given how frequently the K-pop star contacts her, she joked that she occasionally questions whether he is indeed in the military.

On October 30, 2024, a netizen filed a complaint titled “Soldier V Sent a Text Early in the Morning” to the Minitsry of Defense to investigate into the BTS idol's ongoing enlistment.

KBIZoom reported that the netizen claimed that the BTS star must have violated military rules regarding phone usage limit.

To this, the Ministry of Defense responded:

"According to the training center’s guidelines, Kim Taehyung did not use his mobile phone during early morning hours but instead used it during the afternoon, which is the permitted time slot for mobile phone usage."

The ministry added that Min Hee-jin's claims of Kim Taehyung being given special authorization to use his phone outside of the allotted time slots because of his celebrity status are unfounded.

Meanwhile, on November 21, after MLBPARK's report went viral online, the BTS ARMY lashed out at Min Hee-jin for allegedly lying about the Layover singer-songwriter. One fan wrote on X:

"The Abandonment eps 10. Not really abandonment by V thoo... but literally the connection was never existed in the first place. Shame on you Min Hee Jin. Go bankrupt and donr comeback!"

Expand Tweet

The fanbase called her a "nasty person" for allegedly "taking advantage" of BTS' kindness and using "using artists left and right" for her personal narrative.

"She better not mention bangtan and tae ever again, taking advantage of his kindness what a nasty person," one fan wrote.

"It was so obvious from the time she said, cause no way he could message at night during his training 6 weeks," another fan said.

"What can you expect from that woman? Even if that was true, is it necessary to tell the press about it? Wasn't she just using artists left and right, and she will say to the press that I am not using artists but that the hybe is using artists and that she is the most innocentone," another fan added.

Others stressed that she "lied" and used the Layover singer-songwriter for "clout or as shield."

"Of course she lied. Using his name for clout or as shield. The woman is a psychopath," one fan commented.

"See this is why I trust BTS not solos,kpoppies or south korea, because what do you mean you were asking me to like MHJ because Tae "Supposedly" wished her Happy birthday. It was never confirmed. Trust BTS," another fan stated.

"It's so sad that V had to go through an invasive investigation like that because of her. This woman is really no good. She shouldn't be near any young artists or trainees ever!" one other fan added.

Min Hee-jin announces resigning from HYBE, Belift Lab sues her, and more

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Star News reported that Min Hee-jin issued a statement declaring her resignation from HYBE and ADOR.

She stated that her "whistleblowing" against HYBE has exhausted her mentally and financially. However, Min Hee-jin stated that she would continue her fight against the company.

On November 21, Star News reported that the former ADOR CEO claimed that her lawsuit from Source Music (another HYBE subsidiary and home to LE SSERAFIM) has confirmed its first hearing.

Source Music had sued Min Hee-jin for defamation, seeking 500 million KRW in damages.

Earlier, she accused the label of copying her strategy and debuting LE SSERAFIM as HYBE's first girl group before NewJeans (from HYBE subsidiary ADOR).

Meanwhile, on November 20, Star News reported that Belift Lab's lawsuit against Min Hee-jin for defaming them and the rookie idol group, ILLIT, would have its first hearing on January 10, 2025.

The former ADOR CEO claimed that ILLIT plagiarised NewJeans and Belift Lab copied her planning proposal to debut their own group. ILLIT's label refuted her allegations and filed a lawsuit.

Min Hee-jin currently faces several lawsuits for defamation and damages. Her feud with HYBE started in April 2024 when she accused Source Music and Belift Lab of plagiarising NewJeans.

HYBE sued her for allegedly conspiring to usurp ADOR's management, crash HYBE's stock, and take over NewJeans.

Min Hee-jin was fired in August 2024 and was replaced by Kim Joo-young as ADOR's new CEO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback