"Stop overworking them for your own benefit"- BigHit hit with fan backlash as TXT's Soobin halts activities over health concerns, after Beomgyu & Kai

BigHit Music is facing criticism after TXT's leader, Soobin, announced he would be halting his activities due to health concerns. On November 19, 2024, the agency shared the news on Weverse, confirming Soobin's decision to take a break.

This includes stepping back from several upcoming year-end events, such as the 2024 MAMA Awards. This announcement follows the earlier breaks taken by Beomgyu and Huening Kai, who also paused their activities earlier this year for health reasons.

On social media platforms like X, MOAs (TXT fandom) have called for better management of the group's schedules, urging the company to prioritize the health and well-being of its idols. One fan posted,

"just how many times must this happen in one year for you to finally wake up and realize that your artists are humans too they need rest stop overworking them for your own benefit @BIGHIT_MUSIC"

Many fans have criticized the agency, asking them to take care of their artists' well-being and "adjust their schedules properly."

"3/5 members is insane tbh. more than half the members got sick in the span of 6 months and their team STILL think theres NOTHING WRONG with their schedule?" One MOA commented.

"The fact that they have to get this ill to even get a moment of rest like I’m actually sick just f**k this god forsaken company all the way to hell. I mean they really have no shame, Ik I shouldn’t be surprised but jesus it’s a crazy thing to watch" shared another MOA.

"Adjust their schedules properly, let them breathe. They are only humans, not machines 😔It's an agency responsibility to take care of your artists well being and health and not let them burn out in a long run." another fan has voiced.

""We would like to apologize to our fans and ask for ur generous understandin" apologize for soobin first, overworking him and treating him as a money making machine, this the last time it should be happening. we don't want txt if they don't get a proper rest after this" wrote an X user.

Others have voiced concern for Soobin’s health, expressing their support and wishing for his swift recovery.

"my heart really hurts but i’m glad he’s stepping away from their year-end schedules because his health is truly top priority… i can tell this is really tough for him, i hope he takes care and rests well… we love you so much soobin, lets meet again soon in your best health 🥹" shared a MOA.

"it seems this is so serious because he is absent from all events until the end of the year... soobin i hope you recovery quickly and stay strong.🤍" an individual on X remarked.

"Get well Soobinie and don't worry about anything, your health is always priority ❤️❤️❤️And bighit please make sure that their schedule for 2025 is not as packed, they're human too and they need time to rest and recharge" said one netizen.

Soobin announces health break and shares his thoughts with MOAs following BIGHIT MUSIC statement

On November 19, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement regarding TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin. The company revealed that Soobin had recently experienced health issues and sought medical attention. After consulting with doctors, it was advised that he take time to rest and focus on recovery.

Due to this, Soobin will not participate in several upcoming events, including the MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, ACT: PROMISE Encore in JAPAN, and a fan signing event in Shanghai, among other year-end activities. BIGHIT MUSIC expressed regret for any disappointment caused and requested understanding from fans.

They shared the idol's plan to take a rest and return to his fans in the best possible health. The company pledged to fully support him during his recovery and to ensure his return when he is well again.

Following this announcement, the TXT leader took to Weverse to address his fans directly. In his message, he expressed his apologies to MOAs for the sudden news, acknowledging that fans might be shocked, especially after their recent successful promotions.

He thanked the members and MOAs for their continued support throughout his career, crediting them for his personal growth and strength during challenging times. He explained that after careful thought, he decided to take time off to prioritize his recovery.

"After deep consideration, i thought that i needed time to reform myself, in order to be able to be with you guys for a long time. Although my heart feels heavy thinking about whether this decision will cause inconvenience to everyone around me;" the leader wrote.

The idol expressed gratitude to his fellow members—Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Kai—for their understanding and support of his decision. He reassured MOAs that their happiness remained his top priority and promised to return soon. The K-pop idol closed his message with words of love for his fans.

Shared messages from Soobin on Weverse (Image via Weverse/TXT)

Tomorrow X Together members share supportive messages for Soobin following health break announcement

In the comments section of Soobin’s health-related post, the other members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared heartfelt messages of support on Weverse. Taehyun wrote,

“The ace, that is me, is here so don’t worry and come back after resting well.”

Yeonjun encouraged him to take care of himself, assuring him that the rest of the group would continue working hard in his absence. Huening Kai expressed gratitude for Soobin's leadership, thanking him for always carrying the weight as the leader and guiding the group forward. He encouraged the TXT leader to focus solely on his recovery without any worries.

Beomgyu wrote to the leader that his happiness was the most important thing and reassured him that the rest of the members would take care of everything. He encouraged Soobin to rest well and return when he was fully recovered.

Previously, several members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER faced health issues while preparing for their recent concert and activities. Huening Kai was absent from the group's concert on November 1. A Weverse notice from the company on the same day revealed that he had issues related to indigestion.

On June 19, a Weverse notice from the company stated that Beomgyu sustained an injury, and had to withdraw from his activities for a while, to focus on recovery. Following the recent update about Soobin's health, fans pointed out instances of other members of the group having revealed that they were unwell within the past six months.

The intense schedule and ongoing health challenges have raised concerns among fans over the well-being of the members. Fans expressed that the artists' health should always be the priority.

