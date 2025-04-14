"Taehyung's album deserves the same respect" — Fans slam HYBE over alleged exclusion of V's 'LAYOVER' from BTS 7 Moments content list

On April 14, 2025, the BTS fandom flooded X, questioning the omission of Kim Taehyung's (aka V) album from the content list of the BTS 7 Moments book. Fans who received their pre-ordered package shared snapshots of the book on social media, clearly stunned to see Taehyung's album not mentioned.

HYBE Corporation, the parent company of BIGHIT MUSIC, is facing criticism for allegedly excluding V's solo album Layover from the book. The book is intended to showcase behind-the-scenes content from each BTS member's solo projects.

On March 17, 2025, HYBE released a teaser for the BTS 7 Moments merchandise, featuring visuals representing each member's solo work. While other members were depicted through images from their solo albums, V's representation was a photo from a magazine shoot, not from his Layover album.

This omission sparked outrage among fans, who felt that Taehyung's contributions were being overlooked. A month later, fans were disappointed to find that his debut solo album was still not mentioned.

One fan wrote on X:

"Is BH scared of #Layover? No jacket shoot sketch, no mention of #Layover in BTS 7 Moments, no concept pics. 5 MVs, Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead, and still treated like it doesn’t exist. Taehyung's album deserves the same respect."

Several fans criticized BIGHIT MUSIC for excluding BTS' V's album from the book. Some speculated that this could be due to ADOR's former CEO, Min Hee-jin's involvement in Layover, as she was the creative producer for V's album.

For the unversed, HYBE has been at loggerheads with Min Hee-jin since April 2024, leading to court cases and more complications.

"Every member has a jacket shoot sketch of their solo debut except Taehyung. BH included more non-music related content for Tae compared to everyone else despite Tae having 5 Layover MVs, Fri(end)s, and Winter Ahead. They dont even have the decency to actually type out Layover," a fan wrote.

"A whole korean mini album that did 2.2M sales in SIX HOURS that they used to fund payoIa for their privileged hybe acts and they don’t even have the RESPECT to mention it. Layover is significant to Tae he said the album expresses himself and even celebrated its 1st anniversary," another fan wrote.

"It's clearly bcoz mhj was on it which is sad but the only explanation," another fan added.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, questioning why V's official album content was not included.

"I have no words. Disappointment is an understatement when it comes to how company treats/treated his album," a fan commented.

Why is hybe treating taehyung’s first album like this? even if the reason is mhj, taehyung has made it clear its HIS album. it deserves the same respect as the other members. its extremely unfair for hybe to act like layover doesn’t exist and let everyone speculate," another fan said.

"Why do you treat taehyung like this? He is such a pure soul, don't be heartless Give him the same respect and treatment as other members," another fan added.

Previous instances of HYBE facing backlash over allegedly sabotaging BTS' Kim Taehyung's solo work

This incident is not isolated. Previously, fans criticized HYBE for its handling of the Layover vinyl release. Issues included understocking in major markets, delayed shipments, and a lack of promotional efforts. Many fans felt that these shortcomings hindered the album's accessibility and chart performance.

The perceived neglect of V's solo work led to accusations of favoritism and unequal treatment within the company. Fans called for HYBE to acknowledge and support all members equally, emphasizing that each artist's contributions are vital to BTS' success.

Further fueling the fire, a leaked internal audit from HYBE revealed troubling practices related to V's solo projects. The document indicated that over 800,000 sales of Layover were canceled due to alleged understocking and distribution issues.

Moreover, the audit suggested that V faced internal resistance for choosing to collaborate with external producers, including ADOR's ex-CEO Min Hee Jin, rather than HYBE's in-house team. This decision reportedly led to negative internal campaigns aimed at discrediting his work.

Currently, BTS' Kim Taehyung (V) is serving his mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Army. He is expected to be officially discharged on June 10, 2025, alongside bandmate Kim Namjoon (RM).

