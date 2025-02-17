Thai BL actors Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut's relationship timeline explored as couple announces breakup after 12 years

Thai BL actors Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut have officially ended their relationship after over a decade together. Back in June of 2024, the couple announced their engagement following the legalization of gay marriage in Thailand.

However, recent developments have shocked fans as the two announced the end of their romantic relationship on February 15, 2025. Newyear Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin took to social media to share a heartfelt message, revealing that the couple had parted ways two months prior.

He admitted to breaking a crucial agreement they had, citing personal mistakes as the reason for the split. As per an English translation of the post by Koreaboo, he wrote:

"Hello, everyone. This is Newyear. I want to announce the status of my relationship with P’Boat. We officially ended our relationship two months ago. The reason for this was my own fault, as I broke an important agreement we had, along with other issues. We decided to go our separate ways and live our lives as we see fit. However, we still remain good siblings to each other.

Newyear Kitiwhut added:

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us all along, and I sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may have caused. Once again, I deeply apologize to P’Boat from the bottom of my heart. I take full responsibility for this matter."

Speculation arose around the "important agreement" Newyear referred to, with some suggesting infidelity as a factor in the breakup, as per Koreaboo. Recently, Newyear was spotted in London with an alleged new partner, further fueling these rumors.

In a subsequent post on February 16, 2025, Newyear expressed regret, acknowledging his mistakes and the impact on their relationship. He reassured fans that despite their separation, Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut continued to maintain contact and support each other. He stated (as translated to English by Koreaboo):

"Everyone makes mistakes. I am another person who has made mistakes in this situation. I don't want to lie or hide what happened, which is why I wanted to speak about it myself today. There were many reasons and factors involved. P'Boat has been someone I've deeply loved for 12 years, and we have shared countless happy moments together. But this time, our relationship officially ended two months ago, before I came to London."

He continued:

"Even now, P'Boat and I are still in contact and continue to support each other as good life partners, along with other matters as well. If anyone wants to place blame, direct it at me, but please don’t blame P'Mon—I sincerely ask this of you. From now on, I want to use my space to sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart. This experience has been a life lesson for me, and I will take this opportunity to correct and improve myself. I'm truly sorry to all the fans."

Exploring the relationship timeline of Thai BL stars Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut

Thai BL actors Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut's relationship, which began in 2012, has been a source of admiration and joy for fans around the world. It was more so, especially after the couple's engagement in June 2024, following Thailand's historic legalization of same-sex marriage.

The beginning of their journey (February 2012)

Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut's relationship began in February 2012 after a simple interaction on social media. Newyear reached out to Both by commenting on one of his Instagram posts, which featured the latter holding macaroons.

The two eventually met, and what started as a casual meeting became a long-term romance. Their love story captured the hearts of fans, and they became one of the most iconic BL couples in Thailand.

Rise to fame and public love

Over the years, Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut shared glimpses into their personal lives with their growing fanbase. They began creating content together in 2016 when they launched their YouTube channel, BothNewyear Official.

The channel, which now boasts over 500k subscribers, showcases their fun lifestyle vlogs, trips, and intimate Q&A sessions. Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut's transparent approach to their relationship further endeared them to their audience.

Their professional careers also thrived, with both actors landing roles in the popular 2021 Thai BL series Top Secret Together, where they portrayed a gay couple on-screen. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and fans fell in love with their portrayal of love and vulnerability.

Engagement and milestones (June 2024)

The couple reached a significant milestone in June 2024 when Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage. On June 26, 2024, just days after the passing of the marriage equality bill, Both and Newyear shared the news of their engagement on social media.

Both had proposed to Newyear in a touching moment that was captured and shared with their followers. Newyear's joyful response, "I said 'yes' from the first day we met," captured the sentiment of their decade-long relationship.

Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut's engagement was celebrated widely, especially after Thailand's historic legal shift. The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans who had watched them grow both personally and professionally over the years.

Breakup announcement (February 2025)

In a shocking twist, Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut announced their breakup in early February 2025, just months after their engagement. While the reasons for the separation remain private, the breakup marks the end of an era for their fans, who had followed their journey from their first Instagram interaction to their engagement and beyond.

Both is yet to issue a statement regarding the breakup. Fans continue to express their support for both actors, hoping Both Nattapong and Newyear Kitiwhut find peace and personal growth following the end of their long relationship.

