"THAT'S HER BIG BROS"—Fans go gaga as BLACKPINK's Rosé walks arm-in-arm with BIGBANG's Taeyang and GD at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes stage

On January 23, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BigBang's Taeyang, and G-Dragon graced Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, leaving fans in awe of their camaraderie. The high-profile charity event, held to support children in hospitals, witnessed the YG artists stealing the spotlight with their presence.

The trio was spotted engaging in conversation and then heading out together, with the BLACKPINK member walking in the middle. Her hands rested on Taeyang and G-Dragon's backs.

Fans of BLACKPINK and BigBang expressed their excitement online following the appearance of Rosé, Taeyang, and G-Dragon at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many expressing their admiration for their sibling-like bond. One fan posted on X:

"Look at Rosé walking in the middle with her hands on Taeyang and GD's backs😭😭😭 THAT'S HER BIG BROS, Y’ALL!!!"

"Gd and Taeyang's little sister grew up so well ik both of em are proud of her🥹" commented one fan.

"They're so adorable I need more of their interaction Rosé the extroverted dongsaeng that you're Gd ✅️ Taeyang ✅️ Daesung✅️" posted one fan.

"She grew up in yg with them as seniors and now performing in the same event, in the same crowds. Damnn, my girl has come so far. 👑🥹" wrote one Rosé fan.

"Forgive my delulu but they look like an old rich married couple on a cruise for their anniversary and their daughter who studies abroad came to surprise them," commented an X user.

This rare public appearance fueled fans' hopes for possible collaborations between the three K-pop stars.

"What would it take to have a live stage or session of without you with rosie and gd singing 🤔🤔🤔" mentioned one netizen.

"That’s the only interaction I wanted to see omg I love them so much 😭" read one comment on X.

"ROSE TAEYANG AND GDRAGON, I SEE THREE LEGENDS IN ONE FRAME," said one more netizen.

"I hope GD and Rosé remember they got a collab song and ppl waiting for years for live performance🥹" wrote one Rosé fan.

G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Rosé light up Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 with stunning performances

At Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes on January 23, 2025, Rosé performed Stay a Little Longer, Toxic Till the End, and APT., accompanied by a full orchestra. Taeyang and Hyuk Lee collaborated and presented an orchestral rendition of Eyes, Nose, Lips (Intro Piano).

G-Dragon presented an orchestral performance of Power and later, he teamed up with Taeyang for Home Sweet Home and GOOD BOY without orchestral accompaniment.

The 2025 edition of Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, hosted by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, brought together international artists to support a noble cause. This year’s event featured an impressive lineup, including global icons Katy Perry, John Legend, and prominent K-pop stars such as BTS's j-hope, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang, and BLACKPINK's Rosé.

The Pièces Jaunes initiative was launched in 1989 by the Fondation des Hôpitaux. It is an annual French solidarity campaign and it's goal is to improve the hospital experience for children and adolescents. Funds raised go toward financing projects that focus on enhancing the daily lives of young patients.

They also provide better support for families and healthcare teams. The foundation works to promote family reunification and aims to reduce pain and improve comfort. These efforts help create a more positive environment for children in medical care.

