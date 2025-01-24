"That’s a Mic Drop"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope gets requested by French First Lady Brigitte Macron to open Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025

On January 24, 2025 (KST), Star News reported that the French First Lady Brigitte Macron personally requested BTS' j-hope to open the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 event.

On January 23, 2025 (UTC), BTS' j-hope delivered a historic performance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. The event, organized by the French First Lady Brigitte Macron, aims to raise funds for hospitalized children and teenagers.

Opening the event, j-hope delivered a curated set that included on the street, MORE, and MIC Drop. Notably, this performance marked the live debut of on the street, a track released in March 2023 as a farewell gift for his fans before he enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, social media platforms buzzed with excitement as fans shared clips and expressed their admiration for his performance. One fan underscored the significance of being requested by the French First Lady to perform the opening act and wrote:

"Well, that’s a Mic Drop if I ever heard one"

Internet users noted how the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, hugged and kissed j-hope on the cheek to express gratitude at the end of the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 event.

"Wow...hobi was asked to do the important opening of the gala. And First Lady of France supported him so much and even watched his rehearsal! He was the main event indeed!" one fan wrote.

"Just look at the way the First Lady of France (Brigitte Macron) says goodbye to Hobi with a kiss and a hug, she knows who the MAIN EVENT of the show really was," another fan noted.

"Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, who made a special request to hobi to open this year’s event , giving him a hug after performance!" one other fan added.

Others made light of the matter and said that the First Lady of France might be a BTS' j-hope stan.

"I feel that the First Lady of France is a hobi’s bias. I’m just saying," a fan commented.

"Thank you first lady for making comfy environment for hobi," another fan expressed.

"I already said she needs to get at the back of the line! I was here first!" one other fan remarked.

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour 2025 details

BTS' j-hope is set to commence on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour will span multiple continents, across 31 cities like California, Oakland, Bangkok, Macau, and more, offering fans worldwide the opportunity to experience his dynamic performances.

The world tour starts in Seoul, South Korea, where it will run for three consecutive nights:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

Following Seoul, j-hope will perform across North America:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

The tour will then continue across Asian countries:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, The Philippines

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, The Philippines

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, Macau

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, Macau

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena), Taipei, Taiwan

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena), Taipei, Taiwan

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

Ticket sales for the North American leg of the tour are managed by Live Nation. Fans are encouraged to check the official Live Nation website for detailed information on ticket availability and purchasing procedures.

Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster, INTERPARK, and more. Fans are advised to check the websites to stay updated with the show tickets going live.

In addition to the tour, j-hope teased the release of a new music project slated for March 2025. However, it is yet unknown if the project will be another solo album, a single, or a documentary.

