"That’s really respectable" — Netizen laud BTS for reportedly having most members enlist in the military as active soldiers despite popularity

On March 7, 2025, a netizen lauded BTS for enlisting in the South Korean military as active-duty soldiers. The post was uploaded on the popular online Korean forum Nate Pann, where the anonymous netizen reportedly made bold claims of how several other idols try to skip enlistment.

Ad

As translated by Allkpop, the netizen shared how most of the members of BTS enlisted as active-duty soldiers and did not use their popularity to avoid mandatory conscription.

"Other celebrities try to get public service duty or find ways to avoid enlistment. BTS could have easily done the same, but they didn’t. This group is full of strong-minded individuals who don’t care about criticism and just move forward. Given their immense popularity, the fact that they still chose to enlist is truly impressive."

Ad

Trending

It is important to note that BTS' Min Yoongi (SUGA) is the only member who enlisted for alternative social service due to his longstanding shoulder injury.

While still a trainee of BTS, SUGA used to work as a part-time delivery boy. One day, while making a delivery, his scooter was hit by an oncoming car. His shoulder got dislocated, and in November 2020, the idol had to finally undergo an extensive surgery.

Ad

Furthermore, the netizen also claimed how "plenty of idols dance perfectly fine," but as soon as it's time for them to enlist, "they suddenly have health issues."

"Because plenty of idols dance perfectly fine, but as soon as enlistment approaches, they suddenly have health issues and end up in public service. Meanwhile, BTS enlisted despite having other options, which is why they stand out and will likely have even greater longevity in the industry."

Ad

The Korean netizen wrote:

"They couldn’t believe that Korea would send BTS to the military despite the massive economic benefits they bring. Jungkook could have focused on building his solo career, but instead, he enlisted in his prime because he wanted to reunite with his Hyungs as a full group. That’s really respectable."

Ad

BTS members' military enlistment timeline

Jin (L) and J-Hope of BTS are seen at the army's 36th Infantry Division on October 17, 2024 in Wonju, Gangwon-do province, South Korea. (Image via Getty)

In South Korea, mandatory military service is a rite of passage for all able-bodied men, typically requiring them to serve between 18 and 21 months. This obligation extends to celebrities, including globally renowned K-pop idols.

Ad

The oldest member, Jin, was the first to enlist from the group, commencing his service on December 13, 2022. He completed his service on June 12, 2024. After Jin, j-hope joined the military as an active-duty soldier on April 18, 2023, officially completing his service on October 17, 2024.

SUGA began his service on September 22, 2023, serving as a social worker. Unlike the rest of the members, he has to serve a total of 21 months. Alternative military enlistment is three months longer than active-duty enlistment of 18 months.

Ad

The group's leader, Kim Namjoon (RM), enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 11, 2023. Kim Taehyung (V) enlisted on the same day as RM, and both graduated as Elite Soldiers. RM was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division while Taehyung was deployed to the Special Duty Team unit, the 2nd Military Police Corps.

Jimin commenced his military service on December 12, 2023, and has distinguished himself by receiving the Best Trainee commendation and an early promotion to Special Class Warrior. Jungkook enlisted alongside him, and both were deployed to the 5th Infantry Division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Namjoon and Taehyung will be officially relieved of their military posts on June 10, 2025. Following them, Jimin and Jungkook will be officially discharged on June 11, and SUGA on June 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback