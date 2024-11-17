The Fiery Priest 2, starring Kim Nam-gil, Kim Sung-kyun, Honey Lee, and more, aired episodes 3 and 4 on November 15 and 16 respectively on SBS. The Fiery Priest 2 episode 3 began with Park Kyung-sun (Honey Lee) recalling a memory where Kim Hae-il (Kim Nam-gil) told her about his health condition but no one else knows, besides her.

Previously, Gu Ja-young (BIBI) who was undercover as Heidi, arrested Kim Hae-il and Gu Dae-young (Kim Sung-kyun) alongside Fire Eel, believing they were with the drug cartel. After taking them to the Narcotics Dept independent hideout, she found out Kim Hae-il was a real priest and Gu Dae-young was a cop.

She let them go but they insisted on assisting her in the investigation. Gu Ja-young refused their help.

After asking for help from Park Kyung-sun, Kim Hae-il finally reunited with her in Busan in a secretive manner for the mission.

Trending

Park Kyung-sun learned about Lee Sang-yeon's (Moon Woo-jin) situation and decided to help Kim Hae-il. Furthermore, Han Sung-kyu (Jeon Sung-woo) and Kim In-kyung (Baek Ji-won), somehow found their way to Busan through another church.

After finding out that Han and Kim were in Busan, Kim Hae-il met them and asked them to stay put and only move forward when he needed help.

In the recent development of The Fiery Priest 2, Gu Dae-young learned that Gu Ja-young was her relative and he expected her to be his niece.

However, coming from the Gu clan, and as per their generational rankings, Gu Ja-young is Gu Dae-young’s aunt.

The Fiery Priest 2: Kim Hae-il and Kim Hong-shik's first meeting at the church

In The Fiery Priest 2 episode 3, while volunteering for the elderly people with Chae Do-woo (Seo Bum-june), Kim Hae-il learned about the worsening living conditions of the elderly. Meanwhile, an elderly lady Ms. Song, who seemed to be close to Chae Do-woo, had found a job for herself.

Meanwhile, Nam Du-heon (Seo Hyun-woo) had joined hands with the drug cartel's top boss Kim Hong-shik. Kim Hong-shik had lured the elderly people to join his company and that he would pay them handsomely.

Given the situation of the elderly citizens who'd been abandoned in the neighborhood, many accept his offer.

By the end of The Fiery Priest 2 episode 3, Team leader Lee (Ji Seung-hyun) and Gu Ja-young decided to move to their second hideout. This was because they realized Nam Du-heon must have found out about their plan.

While Gu Ja-young left the place with Fire Eel and a fellow detective, Uma Police station cops arrested Team Leader Lee on Nam Du-heon’s orders.

Gu Ja-young faced some attackers sent by Boss Park and her car met with an accident, injuring a fellow cop. As she tried to escape them, Kim Hae-il and Gu Dae-young came to their rescue.

In The Fiery Priest 2 episode 4, Kim Hong-sik and his team moved to the ship which was now their base to make drugs. Kim Hae-il and Gu Dae-young face the attackers and the former suggests Gu Ja-young to leave with Fire Eel as he was their bait.

All three of them escaped the place and had to go to the hospital because Fire Eel seemed sick. After reaching the hospital, Fire Eel passed away and before this, he told the Fiery Priest to not tell his mom that he was a drug dealer.

Gu Dae-young, Gu Ja-young, and Kim Hae-il decided to keep his death a secret. However, Nam Du-heon added Gu Ja-young to the wanted list. Meanwhile, Ko Dok-seong (Kim Won-hae), helped them find a new place to hide.

The next day, Park Kyung-sun was transferred to the Busan Prosecutors’ Office and removed Gu Ja-young from the wanted list.

Gu Dae-young, Gu Ja-young, and Kim Hae-il planned to catch a higher-up in the cartel by luring them through Oh Sang-man's phone (Lee Won-seok). Gu Ja-young asked for 10 billion KRW in exchange for Fire Eel as she was confident someone would get back.

Later in The Fiery Priest 2 episode 4, Kim Hae-il met Ms. Song spent her first day at work and after having dinner with her, he learned that the place she worked at seemed suspicious. He informed Chae Do-woo.

The next day, Kim Hae-il introduced Gu Ja-young to Kim In-kyung and Han Sung-kyu at a church. There, they saw a new man Kim Hong-shik who had come to the church for the first time after moving his business to Korea.

Kim Hae-il observed Kim Hong-shik’s misbehavior at the mass and later learned that he had donated 2 billion KRW.

Kim Hae-il approached him to take it back since it was a big amount. However, with his arrogant attitude, he refused. Later, Chae Do-woo followed the car that picked Ms. Song from home to work and found the place to be dubious.

He informed the same to Kim Hae-il and said he'd make a complaint if it was really an illegal business.

After receiving Heidi aka Gu Ja-young’s message, Boss Park informed Kim Hong-shik about it and asked him to bring back Fire Eel. Kim Hong-shik told him to take care of Fire Eel in his own way but he was after the priest, the rough-looking guy, and the girl.

Later in The Fiery Priest 2 episode 4, Boss Park went to pick up Fire Eel at an abandoned amusement park. Boss Park found out that Fire Eel was bait, so he pulled out a wild card bringing Fire Eel's mother along with him to threaten them.

However, the mother, who was paraplegic, suddenly started walking and told him that he was a part-timer working for Kim Hae-il. Boss Park’s goons and the trio get into a fight and the Dohan Police Station’s Narcotics team comes to arrest them.

By the end of The Fiery Priest 2 episode 4, Kim Hong-shik asks his goons from Laos to attack the cops to save Boss Park and his people. Kim Hae-il was also at the scene fighting against his goon and with this Kim Hong-shik confirmed that Kim Hae-il who he saw at the church he went to before was the priest he was looking for.

Fans may catch up with The Fiery Priest 2 every Friday and Saturday on SBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback