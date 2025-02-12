The Queen Who Crowns: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

tvN's historical drama The Queen Who Crowns (Korean: 원경) wrapped up its run with episodes 11 and 12, which aired on February 10 and 11.

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, The Queen Who Crowns follows Queen Wongyeong, played by Cha Joo-young, as she navigates palace intrigues after marrying Yi Bang-won who later becomes King Taejong, played by Lee Hyun-wook.

In the previous episode, Wongyeong realizes Chungnyeong's desire to rule as he reflects on the vastness of the kingdom and its people. The Queen Who Crowns also stars Lee Yi-dam and Lee Si-a as Chae-ryeong and Young-sil respectively.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

The Queen Who Crowns final 2 episodes recap: Prince Chungnyeong becomes King Sejong as Wongyeong makes her final wish

The Queen Who Crowns’ episode 11 unfolds with Queen Wongyeong questioning Prince Chungnyeong about his ambitions. She asks if he desires to be a monarch, to which he responds by wondering if kings are not chosen by divine will.

Wongyeong corrects him, stating that it is the people who decide their ruler. Intrigued, Chungnyeong presses further, asking why she supported Taejong’s rise to the throne. Wongyeong reveals that she saw ambition and a genuine concern for the people in Taejong—qualities she now sees reflected in Chungnyeong’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Chae-ryeong, who has lived outside the palace since her expulsion five years ago, receives an unexpected invitation from the queen. She is summoned to attend the crown prince’s wedding. Having endured years of hardship, Chae-ryeong returns as a changed woman, determined to stay by the queen’s side.

One day, at the royal library, King Taejong comes across Prince Chungnyeong engrossed in a book about famine relief. As he listens to the prince passionately discuss ways to serve the people, he is reminded of the stark contrast between his sons.

The crown prince, in contrast, spends his time planning a hunt. Recognizing Chungnyeong’s natural leadership qualities, the king advises him to focus on music instead— reminding him that he will never ascend to the throne.

Elsewhere, in this episode of The Queen Who Crowns, Yi Sook-beon shifts his allegiance, seeing greater benefit in securing the crown prince’s favor rather than the king’s. He promises to obtain a rare black horn bow for the prince in exchange for a powerful position when he eventually takes the throne. However, the bow comes from a criminal sentenced to exile by the king.

Soon after, the crown prince is caught harboring a gisaeng disguised as a palace maid, sparking the king’s fury. In response to the king’s reprimand, the prince defends himself, revealing the deep-seated resentment he holds against his uncles, who have always belittled him.

Wongyeong, present during this confrontation, later confirms with her court lady that her brothers nearly struck the crown prince in the past. She advises the king to send them into exile, carefully wording her request to ensure their lives are spared.

However, Yi Sook-beon makes his next move and manipulates Young-sil’s former maid into testifying that the Min family attempted to harm Young-sil and her unborn son when she lived outside the palace. Before she can retract her statement in front of force, Sook-beon’s men kill her.

In response to this supposed crime, the king orders the queen’s brothers to take poison. Devastated, Wongyeong seeks answers and finds confirmation from Ha Ryun that her brothers were, in fact, guilty of striking the crown prince. Realizing the king’s judgment has been of treason, she swallows her grief.

Not long after in this episode of The Queen Who Crowns, Chae-ryeong brings troubling news to Wongyeong—the crown prince has acquired a black horn bow. Wasting no time, she informs the king, who catches the prince and Yi Sook-beon in the act.

Enraged, the king places the crown prince under house arrest and exiles Sook-beon. As Sook-beon leaves, he locks eyes with Wongyeong and instantly understands that she orchestrated his downfall.

The king, too, is unsettled by her actions, realizing that the prince’s own mother has a hand in exposing him. Still, Wongyeong argues that Yangnyeong is unfit to rule.

Despite her concerns, the king refuses to alter the line of succession, unwilling to risk another deadly conflict between brothers like his own. Instead, he summons Chungnyeong and the crown prince Yangnyeong, instructing Chungnyeong to support his older brother by using his intellect for the good of the kingdom.

Later in this episode of The Queen Who Crowns, the royal family shares a rare peaceful moment as the king, queen, and their youngest son walk by the lake. Their tranquility is soon shattered when the young prince falls ill with a fever. The diagnosis is grim—smallpox.

The king stays by his son’s side, desperately begging for his recovery to the physician, but Wongyeong urges him to think beyond his family. If a prince can contract smallpox, then the disease will spread quickly among the people.

She insists that he arrange medicine for the kingdom, but the king, overcome with sorrow, wonders how he can be expected to put his people first when his child is suffering. With this, the penalty met episode of The Queen Who Crowns reaches its end.

The final episode of The Queen Who Crowns begins with the youngest prince gravely ill with chickenpox, lying on his deathbed. Queen Wongyeong stays by his side day and night, tending to him with unwavering care, while King Taejong spares no effort in summoning the finest physicians and acquiring the best medicine. However, despite their desperate attempts, the young prince’s condition worsens, and after a few days, he takes his final breath.

At the moment of his passing, all the royal family members are gathered around him—except for Crown Prince Yangnyeong, who is away on a hunting trip. When news of his brother’s death reaches him, he rushes back to the palace.

But upon his arrival, Taejong is overcome with fury. Seeing his eldest son return only after indulging in sport while his younger brother lay dying, the king lashes out, his grief pouring out as he berates him, tears streaming down his face.

The prince’s funeral takes place with great solemnity, and Yangnyeong takes charge of the rites. However, the ministers soon raise concerns about his fitness to rule.

Citing his lack of responsibility and his repeated scandals involving other women, they petition for his abdication. Taejong, unable to ignore their reasoning, reluctantly agrees. He decrees that Yangnyeong be stripped of his title but ensures that Yangnyeong's eldest son will be named the next crown prince.

Hearing the decree, Wongyeong summons Yangnyeong and informs him of the king’s decision. He accepts his fate without protest and suggests that Prince Chungnyeong should take the throne instead, as he possesses the wisdom and integrity of a true ruler—qualities reminiscent of Taejong himself.

The following day in the final episode of The Queen Who Crowns, the crown prince is officially deposed. Wongyeong convenes a meeting with the ministers to discuss the kingdom’s future.

Later, she calls Taejong to her chambers, where Yangnyeong is also present. Together, they plead with the king to reconsider his decision and appoint Chungnyeong as his successor. Yangnyeong pledges his unwavering loyalty, vowing never to challenge his younger brother’s rule and to serve him faithfully as a subject.

Moved by their words, Taejong summons Chungnyeong to court the next day, with Wongyeong by his side. He asks him if he is to become king, what kind of ruler will he be? Without hesitation, Chungnyeong replies, that a king whose people come first. Hearing this, Taejong hands him a compilation of Great Learning for a King—meticulously compiled by Wongyeong herself—and instructs him to prepare for the throne.

15 years pass by, and Chungnyeong ascends as King Sejong, while an aging Taejong steps down. 2 years after his abdication, he and Wongyeong live peacefully outside the palace, reflecting on their years as royals.

One day in this final episode of The Queen Who Crowns Taejong expresses his gratitude to Wongyeong, acknowledging that he could not have become king without her unwavering support. He goes further, admitting that if women were allowed to rule, she would have made an even greater monarch than he ever was. They reminisce about their past—before their rise to power—and plan to visit the place where they once lived before entering the palace.

However, on the day of their journey, Wongyeong suddenly falls ill and the royal physician diagnoses her with malaria. Taejong stays by her side, deeply regretful of his past actions, wondering if his choices contributed to her illness. Though Wongyeong dismisses his worries, her condition continues to deteriorate.

King Sejong, distraught over his mother’s illness, orders his ministers to search for the best medicine. He visits her frequently, ensuring she receives the utmost care. However, Wongyeong, sensing her time is near, asks him to stop the search. Realizing that she may not have much time left, Taejong decides she should return to the palace. He asks Sejong to personally escort her back.

The next day in the final episode of The Queen Who Crowns, as planned, Sejong sets out with his mother while Taejong waits for them at the palace, his eyes filled with anxious tears. But during the journey, Wongyeong’s condition worsens. Despite her weakening state, she notices the bright daylight and the clear blue sky and asks the convoy to stop.

Expressing a final wish, she asks King Sejong to take her up a nearby hill. The son carries his mother to a spot beneath a large tree, gently setting her down.

Then, fulfilling her last request in the final scene of The Queen Who Crowns, he puts on a mask and begins to dance — bringing her joy. In the palace, Taejong waits, his heart heavy with anticipation, tears brimming in his eyes.

As Wongyeong watches her son’s performance, a soft smile graces her lips. She takes in the sight of him, her pride, her legacy—until, at last, her eyes close, and darkness claims her.

The final episode of The Queen Who Crowns comes to its end on this note. Following the conclusion of The Queen Who Crowns, the series releases a 2-episode special, The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise.

Set in the early years of Yi Bang-won and Min Wongyeong, long before they became King Taejong and Queen Wongyeong, it explores their first meeting, evolving bond, and eventual marriage.

Episode 1 introduces their first meeting when Wongyeong criticizes a young student Bang-won’s lack of strategy in a wrestling match leaving a great impression on him. He later finds her, who is his mentor’s daughter, protesting against the tribute system that sends Goryeo women into servitude, but her efforts are dismissed.

Bang-won grows to admire her determination and proposes to her. He also submits her petition against the tribute bride system at great personal cost. Meanwhile, Wongyeong breaks off her engagement upon learning her fiancé plays a role in the system. She instead gets engaged to Bang-won, giving him a ring and sealing their commitment with a kiss.

In Episode 2, now married, the couple navigates political unrest. Wongyeong pushes Bang-won to think like a leader, securing resources for his troops and challenging his reluctance. While in a retreat, she unexpectedly gifts Bang-won a book on kingship, encouraging him to read.

Though wary of conflict, Bang-won pledges allegiance to his younger stepbrother, the crown prince, Wongyeong secretly amasses military resources and weapons, defying King Taejo’s orders. The episode ends with the two walking home together, resolute and united.

The Queen Who Crowns season 2: Will there be a sequel?

A second season of The Queen Who Crowns seems unlikely, as the drama concludes with Wongyeong’s final moments and Prince Chungnyeong’s rise as King Sejong. However, a sequel focusing on Sejong’s reign could be possible, though there is no confirmation from the creator.

The Queen Who Crowns is now available for streaming on Viki.

