“The team will begin its activities in earnest”—The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call writer shares spoilers about season 2 renewal announcement

Netflix's latest medical thriller drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call released on January 24, 2025. The drama rolled out its eight episodes and fans are demanding new seasons already. The drama's writer Dr. Lee Nak-jun appeared on YTN News' Wise Radio Life on January 31, 2025, and dished a spoiler for a possible season 2.

During the interview, Dr. Lee Nak-jun said that he has a lot of content for the next season. To that, he added that Netflix has to invest in it. He also mentioned that the country should focus on stories on its medical trauma response system and added how there can be pressure on surgeons because of a lack of legal and logistical support.

When asked for a spoiler for a possible new installment, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call writer responded that a small team was formed in the show towards the end of season one. He further said:

"The team will begin its activities in earnest and in the meantime, it will tackle different problems that comes its way."

Moreover, he mentioned the difficulties faced by trauma surgeons because, in regular surgery, blood tests are conducted, whereas there is no time for that during trauma surgery. He said that these elements are likely to be seen in the next season.

Watch the complete radio interview here:

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Show's release and its subsequent success

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call tells the story of a trauma surgeon named Baek Gang-hyeok, played by Ju Ji-hoon. He is a war veteran but now heads the trauma surgery unit at a medical university. He has a small team consisting of Yang Jae-won (portrayed by Choo Young-woo), Cheon Jang-mi (played by Ha Young), and Park Gyeong-won (essayed by Jeong Jae-kwang).

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on a webtoon called Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Dr. Lee Nak-jun under the pseudonym Hansanleega. During a YouTube show titled Doctor Friends posted on January 23, 2025, the show's writer Dr. Lee Nak-jun, and the cast teased season two of the Netflix show. Dr. Lee even went ahead to say that he has written material for the next two seasons.

Since its premiere, the show has ranked in the 'Top 10 series' on Netflix Korea. It is also placed third on the 'Top 10 Non-English Shows' list on the streaming platform. Additionally, it has also entered the Top 10 list in 26 countries like Peru, Singapore, Hong Kong, Chile, Thailand, to name a few.

While the chatter regarding season two of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call continues, Netflix is yet to release an official statement regarding the show's renewal.

