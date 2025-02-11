On February 11, 2025, News 1 reported that T.O.P aka Choi Seung-hyun's potential return to BigBang became a topic of discussion online after fans noticed his name listed among the group's members on their official YouTube channel. Additionally, his personal Instagram profile continues to display the name "T.O.P Choi Seung-hyun," further fueling the speculation.

However, both Choi Seung-hyun and YG Entertainment have clarified that this does not indicate a reunion.

In response, a representative for Choi Seung-hyun stated,

"The name 'TOP' has been written on actor Choi Seung-hyun's profile since before. As I said in the 'Squid Game 2' interview, I feel sorry towards the members and there has been no discussion regarding BigBang."

At the time of the song's release, YG listed the names G-Dragon, Taeyang, Choi Seung-hyun, and Daesung as contributors to the song. Additionally, YG Entertainment, which manages BigBang's YouTube channel, clarified,

"The YouTube profile in question has not changed since 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter'."

Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P's departure from BigBang: A comprehensive overview

BigBang debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment, quickly rising to prominence with their unique blend of hip-hop and pop music. Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P, as the group's lead rapper, was instrumental in shaping their distinctive sound and image. However, the journey was not without challenges.

In 2017, Choi Seung-hyun faced legal issues related to marijuana use, which is illegal in South Korea. This incident led to a hiatus from his activities and a period of reflection.

In February 2022, YG Entertainment announced that Choi Seung-hyun ended his exclusive contract with the agency. The company stated,

"We have also respected T.O.P’s opinion that he wanted to expand his personal activities aside from his promotions with BIGBANG, and he also discussed it with the other members, who understood."

Despite his departure from the label, it was noted that Choi Seung-hyun would still participate in group activities.

In April 2022, BigBang released Still Life, their first single in four years, featuring all four members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and T.O.P. This release was highly anticipated and marked a significant moment for the group and their fans. However, it also raised questions about the future dynamics of the group, given T.O.P's recent departure from YG Entertainment.

On May 31, 2023, Choi Seung-hyun addressed speculations about his status with BigBang through an Instagram interaction. He further elaborated for his fans that he has left the group permanently have already embarked on a new journey.

This sentiment likely stems from his 2017 legal issues, which had a profound impact on his career and personal life. Additionally, Choi Seung-hyun showed a desire to explore individual artistic pursuits. He has been active in the art world, becoming the first K-pop singer to be named to a list of 200 artists in the art world at Growse Magazine.

After over 7 years, he returned to the entertainment scene after being cast in Squid Game 2, portraying a former rapper named Thanos. The rapper-turned-actor told media outlets on January 15, 2025, that he was uncertain about playing Thanos as the character "mirrored" his "past."

"The offer to play Thanos was a daunting proposition. The character mirrored my past, reflecting aspects I'd rather keep hidden. The fear of being pigeonholed into one role made me hesitate. But destiny seemed to be pulling me in this direction."

Squid Game 2 is streaming globally on Netflix and stars Lee jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Wi Ha-joon, Kang Ha-neul, Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri, and more.

