"They always show up when I need them most"- Fans emotional as BTS Jin and j-hope share 2025 Korean New Year wishes

On January 28, 2025, BTS’s official YouTube channel BANGTANTV delighted fans with a heartwarming video featuring Jin and j-hope sharing their wishes for the Korean New Year, Seollal.

The 1-minute, 52-second clip captured Jin wearing a pink hanbok and j-hope in a yellow hanbok. Both artists addressed ARMYs as the instrumental version of Yet To Come, BTS's song from their Proof (2021) album played in the background.

Jin expressed gratitude to fans, saying:

“Hello, this is Jin from BTS. 2025 Seollal (Korean new year) is here! Great job getting through 2024, ARMY. It feels like only yesterday when I said hello during the Chuseok holidays. Time surely flies and here we are already celebrating 2025 Seollal.”

He then added that he is committed to becoming a better version of himself this year and wished ARMY a joyous holiday.

"After receiving so much love from ARMY last year, I am doing my best to bring you a better version of myself this year. I hope ARMY spends many more happy moments to come with me. Make sure to eat lots of tasty food this holiday and spend an awesome time with your loved ones. This has been Jin from BTS. Happy New Year, everyone! Happy Seollal!"

j-hope followed with his heartfelt message, wishing ARMYs good health and success in 2025.

“Hello, this is j-hope from BTS. How are you spending your Seollal holidays, ARMY? I hope that ARMY achieve everything they wish for this year. My first wish is for the good health of all ARMY. I hope each of you always stays healthy,” he said.

j-hope also expressed his longing to reunite with fans.

"I am dying to meet with many ARMY that I haven't seen in a long time. I can't wait to see you all and most importantly, make sure to eat plenty ofdelicious food as it's the holidays and take the time to check in with your loved ones. Happy holidays to all our ARMY. This has been j-hope from BTS. Happy new year. Happy Seollal!"

ARMYs flooded social media with messages of love and gratitude, with many expressing how much the duo’s warm wishes meant to them. One fan wrote:

"😍😍💜💜They always show up when I need them most!😍"

"jin looking like a cutie in his pink hanbok and hobi looking like the sunshine he is in his yellow hanbok🥹😭" commented an X user.

"It's such a privilege to have Tannies sending new year greetings, looking handsome in their hanbok 😍 (I was also happy to see Hobi on his way home so he can spend Seollal with his family and friends)" posted one netizen.

"And of course Yet To Come is playing in the background 🥹 reminding us that our best moments together are coming soon 🥹🥹" said this ARMY.

Many admired their traditional attire, highlighting how stunning Jin and j-hope looked in their hanboks.

"THEYRE SO PRETTY 😭 ITS SO FITTING TO HAVE JIN IN PINK AND HOBI IN YELLOW 😭😭💜" read one comment on X.

"Jin in pink and Hobi in yellow is such a treat for the eyes 🩷💛 It's like they have found their personal color! Happy Seollal to @BTS_twt" wrote one fan.

"Happy Seollal 🐹🐿️🐍💕 Jin greets me with his round eyes in a pink hanbok.. he's so soothing..TT_TT 🩷 Let's be happy in 2025. I'll try my best to be able to meet Jin again, both at work and in my daily life (this is important)💪🏻♡" wrote another X user.

"I would like to give a cash gift to whoever dressed Jin in pink, thank you! I remember the feeling of forgetting the usual New Year's greetings that had stopped! I hope to meet your family" said one netizen.

Others expressed their anticipation for the group's reunion, as the remaining members are set to complete their military service in June 2025.

"There was one Jin during Chuseok, but now there are two ㅠㅠ This Chuseok, the whole group TT woof woof woof woof woof" mentioned one ARMY.

j-hope announces solo world tour while Jin shines with new OST and variety show appearances

BTS’ j-hope is preparing to kick off his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour will begin with three concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, scheduled for February 28, March 1, and March 2.

Showtimes are set for 7 pm KST, 6 pm KST, and 5 pm KST, respectively. These performances will mark j-hope’s official return to the stage following his military discharge.

The tour will then take j-hope to major cities across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia. In the U.S., he is set to perform at venues such as the Barclays Center in New York and the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

His stops in Asia will include Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, with the tour wrapping up in Osaka, Japan, on June 1. j-hope’s new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, is slated for release in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Jin has been busy with various projects. On January 26, he released Close to You, an OST for the drama When the Stars Gossip, which quickly climbed to #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

In addition to his music, Jin has made appearances on variety shows like I’m Glad You Got a Good Rest, K-Star Next Door, and Handsome Guys. He is also confirmed to join Netflix’s 2025 original variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang as a regular cast member.

The remaining BTS members—Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are expected to complete their military service by June 2025.

