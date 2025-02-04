"They have one more chance to make this right" — Fans react as Netflix drops first look at Bae Suzy & Kim Woo-bin's romcom All The Love You Wish For

On February 4, 2025, Netflix unveiled its Korea Lineup 2025, offering a first look at Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin’s highly anticipated romantic comedy All the Love You Wish For. The streaming platform shared images on X, alongside a synopsis that teases a fantasy-infused love story.

"Genie, the spirit of the lamp who returned to the human world after a thousand years of hiatus for some reason, meets Gayoung, a human who lacks emotions and lives a life of spoon-fed instructions by her grandmother's rules and her own routine, and they fight over three wishes in a stress-free, familiar-taste, life-or-death romantic comedy," the synopsis read.

A promo clip from the drama sparked excitement, showing Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin gazing at each other under falling flower petals, hinting at a romantic tone.

Fans eagerly reacted on social media, thrilled about their on-screen reunion after starring together in Uncontrollably Fond (2016), a melodrama with a lasting impact despite its bittersweet ending.

Many viewers see All the Love You Wish For as a second chance for the actors to deliver a more uplifting romance. Referencing their past collaboration one viewer wrote,

"They have one more chance to make this right."

"These days the term romcom scares me, cos it's a trauma/problem fest they serve in the name of romcom. Please Uncontrollably Fond was traumatic enough, let this one be proper ROMCOM 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" said one netizen.

"yall don't understand what this means to me, these two built up generational traumas with uncontrollably fond, I WILL BE THERE" commented an X user.

"OMG FINALLY! I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR AGES TO HEAL FROM #UncontrollabyFond THIS BETTER BE PURE ROM-COM!!! #baesuzy #KimWoobin #AllTheLoveYouWishFor" read one comment on X.

"I never finished watching uncontrollably fond bc it hurts me so much watching them suffer, now I might try and watch it and whatever that ended with I'll try to think this new drama as the sequel 😶‍🌫️" shared one fan.

Others expressed excitement for the fantasy premise and Netflix’s fresh approach to romantic comedies. The newly released images of All the Love You Wish For only intensified anticipation, with fans eagerly waiting for more details.

"this is roncom fantasy about genie & gayoung and 3 wishes written by kim eunsook (the glory, goblin, dots, mr sunshine) so i hope they better dont dissapoint me😭" shared one individual on X.

"i these two.. this better not be a sad ending.. these two have a long-lasting depression on my heart..Nevertheless, I can't wait for it.." mentioned this X user.

"Suzy and Kim Woobin in a romcom? Netflix really granted our wish! ✨ Can’t wait for Genie, Make a Wish! 🎬💖" added this fan.

All the Love You Wish For: Everything to know about Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin’s fantasy rom-com on Netflix

Netflix’s All the Love You Wish For, also known as Everything Will Come True or All Your Wishes Come True, is an upcoming fantasy rom-com starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy. With a mix of magic, emotions, and humor, the series explores the story of a highly sensitive genie and an emotionless woman brought together by fate.

Kim Woo-bin plays Genie, a mystical spirit trapped in a lamp for over a thousand years in All the Love You Wish For. When he is unexpectedly freed by Ga-young played by Bae Suzy, a woman devoid of emotions, he struggles to adjust to the modern world.

Despite his powers, Genie struggles with emotions before adjusting to his new reality. Ga-young, bound by her grandmother’s strict rules, faces upheaval after releasing Genie. As his new master, she gets three wishes, but their bond deepens into romance, conflict, and self-discovery.

All the Love You Wish For features a strong supporting cast, including Ahn Eun-jin (The Good Bad Mother, Hospital Playlist) as Mi-joo, a mysterious woman with hidden secrets who shares a home with Ga-young.

Noh Sang-hyun (Love in the Big City, Pachinko) takes on the role of Soo-hyun, the charismatic owner of Ga-young’s building and Genie’s estranged brother. He shares a tense and complicated relationship with Genie.

Lee Ju-young (Itaewon Class, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok- joo) portrays Min-ji, Ga-young’s loyal best friend who supports her unconditionally. Last but not the list Go Kyu-pil (The Fiery Priest) plays Sayyid, a black jaguar leading a double life disguised as Genie’s assistant.

All the Love You Wish For is helmed by acclaimed director Lee Byung-hun, known for Be Melodramatic (2019), Extreme Job (2019), Twenty (2015), and Chicken Nugget (2024). The script is penned by Kim Eun-sook, the celebrated writer behind Goblin (2016–2017), Mister Sunshine (2018), Heirs (2013), and Secret Garden (2010–2011).

With a stellar cast, a renowned creative team, and an engaging premise, All the Love You Wish For is poised to be one of 2025’s most anticipated K-dramas. While the exact release date remains yet to be disclosed, the 12-episode series will stream exclusively on Netflix later this year.

