"This is definitely the spoiler" — j-hope's freestyling bit during ARMY fanchant after MIC Drop gives rise to online speculation of new music release

On January 23, 2025, (January 24 KST), BTS' j-hope opened at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, held at the Paris La Défense Arena. The event, organized by French First Lady Brigitte Macron, aims to support pediatric hospitals in France. BTS' j-hope's setlist included dynamic renditions of MIC Drop (with orchestra version), MORE, and On the Street (Solo version).

Notably, during the fan chant segment following MIC Drop, j-hope introduced a freestyle segment featuring music that fans couldn't identify from his previous solo projects or BTS' discography. This unexpected addition ignited widespread speculation among the ARMY, BTS' dedicated fanbase, regarding potential new music releases.

The freestyle's distinctiveness led many to believe that j-hope was offering a teaser of unreleased material. During his Weverse livestream on January 24 (KST), the MORE rapper stated that his Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes performance could have contained a spoiler for his upcoming solo world tour.

Adding fuel to the speculation, j-hope had previously hinted at new music slated for March 2025. In early January, he shared a cryptic post on social media with the caption "2025.03," leading fans to anticipate a significant announcement.

Furthermore, the timing of the freestyle aligns with his upcoming solo endeavors. j-hope is set to embark on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, commencing with performances in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

The tour will then move to North America, starting with shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on March 13 and 14. Given the proximity of these dates to the teased March release, fans are speculating that the freestyle may be a preview of what’s to come during the tour.

Given that the melody and lyrics were unfamiliar, fans quickly took to social media platforms to share their excitement and theories. Some said that this could be a strategic move to generate buzz ahead of an upcoming release. One fan wrote:

"I think this is definitely the spoiler he was talking about"

Fans lauded the BTS idol's MIC Drop performance as he performed a freestyle dance when the BTS ARMY chanted the group members' names in unison.

"j-hope said today’s performance could be a spoiler for the tour," a fan wrote.

"LOOK AT HOBI FREESTYLING ALONG WITH THE OT7 FANCHANT!!!!" another fan said.

"This part in mic drop was so sexy like look at him goooo oh my god i'm INSANE," one other fan added.

Others noted if the music added after MIC Drop was a spoiler for his upcoming release.

"This sequence is gold! Look at how #jhope sliding to the front, taking all the attention and absorbing the energy to command the entire stage and arena. Then he dropped the mic in the most swaggy way! Then the king walk back with victory!" a fan commented.

"HOBI SAID ON HIS LIVE THAT THERE WAS A SPOILER IN HIS PERFORMANCE AND EVERYONE THINKS ITS MIC DROP! BUT THE SPOILER IS IN MIC DROP! AT THE END INSTEAD OF JOON’S ICONIC LYRIC OF “I wish you good luck” HE SAID “Sweet Dreams Y’all”," another fan said.

"Y'all noticed the OUTRO?? That was slay music!!! HOBI is that the spoiler you're talking about," one other fan added.

BTS' j-hope solo world tour, dates, venues, ticket price, and more

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 will commence with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. Following these performances, j-hope will take his dynamic show to various cities across North America and Asia.

North American Tour Dates:

Brooklyn, NY: March 13–14, 2025, at Barclays Center

March 13–14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, IL: March 17–18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

March 17–18, 2025, at Allstate Arena Mexico City, Mexico: March 22–23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

March 22–23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, TX: March 26–27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

March 26–27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center Oakland, CA: March 31 – April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

March 31 – April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, CA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

Asian Tour Dates:

Manila, Philippines: April 12–13, 2025, at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 12–13, 2025, at SM Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan: April 19–20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

April 19–20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore: April 26–27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 26–27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3–4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 3–4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena, GBK Bangkok, Thailand: May 10–11, 2025, at Impact Arena

May 10–11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau: May 17–18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

May 17–18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan: May 24–25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Tickets for the North American leg became available starting January 22, 2025, with an ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale. The general on-sale began on January 23, 2025. For the Los Angeles shows at BMO Stadium, ticketing information will be released at a later date due to ongoing wildfires in California.

Ticket prices vary by location and seating selection. Standard tickets on Ticketmaster range from $59.50 to $279.50, while VIP packages are priced around $565.

On resale platforms like StubHub, prices for the March 13 show in Brooklyn start at $209 and can reach up to $23,000, depending on seat selection and demand.

VIP packages may include premium seating, access to pre-show soundchecks, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry. Details vary based on the package selected.

This tour marks j-hope's first major solo endeavor following his mandatory military service, which he completed in October 2024. He previously made history in 2022 as the first South Korean artist to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

For the most current information on tour dates, venues, and ticket availability, fans should refer to official sources such as BIGHIT MUSIC, Weverse, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster.

