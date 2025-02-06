“This is literally from the fanfics”- Fans react to Hyun Bin’s confession that he never considered marriage until meeting Son Ye-jin

One of Hyun Bin’s past discussions has resurfaced online and fans are thrilled over the actor’s fond mentions of his wife Son Ye-jin and son. The conversation was posted by Zhang Rui, a Chinese actress living in South Korea for the past 10 years. The interaction took place about two years ago during the wrap-up party of Hyun Bin’s latest historical film Harbin.

The actress also detailed Hyun Bin’s appearance and approach to others during the party. In her post on a Chinese social media app, the actress mentioned Hyun Bin had said he had never considered marriage until he met Son Ye-jin. He further added that he wanted to have some private time with his wife after marriage but the birth of his son was a sudden surprise for him.

Hyun Bin, whose romance with Son Ye-jin started while filming the hit Netflix romantic drama Crash Landing on You, spoke about his wife in high regard and also showed pictures of his son. He mentioned that he worried about waking his up family when he returned home late from work. Fans of the actor took to X to share their reactions online.

“Every sentence here is SENDING ME this is literally straight from the fanfics ive read since 2020 I LOVE BINJINS LOVE SO SO SO MUCH THEY MEAN THE WORLD TO ME,” they said.

"My delulu 2020 self wouldnt believe what i read," another fan replied.

"I cant believe he said that OUT LOUD. I mean we basically kinda knew. But he actually SAID IT," a user commented.

The couple, often referred to as "BinJin" by their fans, have been fairly tight-lipped about their personal life. The couple has been away from the limelight since they got married and had their first child. These mentions of their personal moments are heartwarming for the fans.

"Bro, you wanted to enjoy longer time with your wife alone, that's why you had a baby so soon," one fan wrote.

"Thinking about marriage after meeting her, wanting to spend time together as two for a while longer etc. In conclusion, this man is whipped. I mean I would too if my wife is THE Son Yejin," a user responded.

"Hyunbin may be a private person but expect that he’ll do nothing but brag about his wife and son once he gets drunk. man’s just sooooo inlove with his family that he can’t stop talking about them," a fan replied.

Hyun Bin’s career at a glance: From My Lovely Sam Soon to Harbin

Hyun Bin debuted in 2003 with the drama Bodyguard. He rose to fame with his lead role in the 2005 romantic comedy My Lovely Sam Soon. Following that role, the actor went on to achieve success with his roles in dramas such as Secret Garden and Hyde, Jekyll and Me. He has also starred in films like The Fatal Encounter, Confidential Assignment, The Negotiation, and Rampant.

In 2020, he starred in a romantic comedy Crash Landing on You opposite Son Ye-jin. He played the role of a North Korean army personnel named Ri Jeong-hyeok. That drama also catalyzed the couple’s romance in real life.

The actor was recently seen on various South Korean talk shows along with Lee Dong-wook to promote Harbin. The movie opened to largely favorable reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

