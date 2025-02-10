"This is literally stalking" - Fans react as videos of BLACKPINK Jisoo and Seo In-guk filming upcoming drama Boyfriend On Demand in Cebu goes viral

On February 9, 2025, videos and photos of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk filming their upcoming drama Boyfriend On Demand in Cebu went viral on social media. A fan reportedly posted clips of the two actors on set, sparking mixed reactions online.

On February 8, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was spotted at Cebu Airport, reportedly arriving for the filming of Boyfriend On Demand. Reports also suggest Seo In-guk traveled to the location to join her on set. Now, the two were been seen filming together, with behind-the-scenes photos quickly spreading across social media.

While some fans expressed excitement over the drama, others criticized the invasion of privacy. Many pointed out that sharing behind-the-scenes footage without consent could disrupt production and make actors uncomfortable. One fan commented,

"The amount of pics/vids of Jisoo I've seen is concerning. This is literally stalking? LEAVE HER ALONE."

"Will they be any need to watch the series they have spoilt the fun and leaked scenes and script please stop this might become a major issue for Jisoo in future of you don't no Director will like there work to be on the internet before they officially release it already on tiktok" shared another fan.

"I think you should stop sharing and delete the pics and vids of Jisoo in Cebu, while they are literally still there to film. It's for privacy and safety also. Thank you." commented one netizen.

"ok enough is enough. please, stop posting anymore. not only for the drama series but for our jisoo privacy." read one comment on X.

"As much as we all want to see Jisoo in person, it's still a spoiler for Monthly Boyfriend. They should've uploaded it later to avoid more people coming on filming site 😐" remarked an X user.

While many fans expressed privacy concerns, others were intrigued by the behind-the-scenes footage. Some shared excitement about the drama's visuals and possible chemistry between the leads.

"There's some truth in the reply about whether it's good to continue uploading their filming activities, but I actually enjoy watching clips of their filming and can't wait for it to air." shared this X user .

"Jisoo and whoooo? Seo Inguk??? Aaa can’t wait" wrote a netizen.

Fans were also delighted to see the BLACKPINK member looking happy and relaxed while filming Boyfriend On Demand in Cebu. The behind-the-scenes footage showed her enjoying the moment, which warmed the hearts of many.

"ENJOY STAYING HERE🥹🥹 and pls stay healthy kay bati kaayo ang weather diri hahahah every morning-afternoon init kaayo (like soferrr) then mag ulan inig gabie" mentioned one fan.

"my girl jisoo looks so happy omg hope she enjoys her stay here in philippines 🥹💛" added this person on X.

Boyfriend On Demand starring Jisoo: rest of the cast, plot, and production details

MBC U+ Mobile TV’s upcoming romantic comedy Boyfriend On Demand follows Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who seeks love without complications. To fulfill her desire for a risk-free romance, she immerses herself in Monthly Boyfriend, a virtual dating simulation where she experiences relationships with 900 men. Through this unique and unconventional journey, she explores love in a controlled setting, shielding her heart from real-world consequences.

The BLACKPINK member takes on the role of Seo Mi-rae, while Seo In-guk joins her, taking on the role of Park Gyeong-nam, though specific details about his character remain under wraps. The supporting cast includes Ryu Abel, Kang Min-woo, Park Ji-ho, Song Ha-na, Yoo Sun-ho, Kim Sung-cheol, Gong Min-jung, and Seo Hyo-rim. Park Ha-young is also set to make a guest appearance.

The drama is directed by Kim Jung-shik, known for projects like No Gain No Love, Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Later, Drink Now, and So Not Worth It. Boyfriend On Demand is also referred to by alternate titles such as My Monthly Boyfriend and Monthly Boyfriend.

Boyfriend on Demand is slated for release in 2025. The series will have 10 episodes and is expected to air on platforms including STUDIO X+U and MBC, though these details are subject to change.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the unique storytelling and performances that Boyfriend on Demand promises to deliver.

