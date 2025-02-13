"Today's a great day to be a fearnot" — Internet reacts as LE SSERAFIM confirms second collaboration with Overwatch 2

On February 13, 2025, K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM announced their second collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment's popular first-person shooter, Overwatch 2. Scheduled to launch in March 2025 during Overwatch 2's season 15, titled Honor and Glory, the collaboration is set to introduce new in-game content inspired by LE SSERAFIM.

While specific details remain under wraps, players can anticipate exclusive skins and cosmetics that blend the dynamic worlds of K-pop and gaming.

The initial partnership between LE SSERAFIM and Overwatch 2 debuted in October 2023, marking the game's first-ever in-game musical artist collaboration. This event featured the release of the girl group's English-language single, Perfect Night, accompanied by a music video that showcased Overwatch 2 heroes such as D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, Brigitte, and Tracer.

The collaboration extended beyond music, introducing a LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode and exclusive in-game items, including coveted Legendary hero skins.

The success of this initial collaboration was evident, with Perfect Night becoming one of the K-pop girl group's most streamed singles. As of February 11, 2025, the track has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a second collaboration has been met with widespread excitement. Fans flooded X to express their anticipation, speculating on potential new content, game skins, and more. Xbox's official X account commented below the official post by Overwatch 2 and spoke on behalf of the LE SSERAFIM's fans, Fearnots.

"Today's a great day to be a fearnot (every day is a great day to be a fearnot)."

The partnership between the EASY girl group and Overwatch 2 excited both K-pop and game fans alike.

"A second collab? I seriously can’t believe it! Does this mean there’s a chance we’ll get another collab track too?" a fan wrote.

"Im so excited! I wanted the skins when they first came out but i couldnt sadly, i still dont have them but when they come back to shop ill save money to get them or at least one bundle or skin," another fan wrote.

"Can't believe they're announcing their second collab on the same day perfect night reached 400m streams. The universe will always be on your side, LE SSERAFIM," another fan added.

Several other fans expressed Perfect Night being an "iconic" song which ensured a second "collab."

"Song so iconic they bagged another collab," a fan stated.

"Can’t wait to immediately buy whatever they are selling day 1 again," another fan said.

"THE GAME MIGHT BE WORTH PLAYING FOR ONE MORE DAY," another fan said.

LE SSERAFIM announces 2025 comeback following EASY and CRAZY's global success

On February 7, 2025, HYBE Corporation announced that LE SSERAFIM is set to make a highly anticipated comeback in March 2025. This news generated significant excitement among fans, especially following the group's successful previous releases, EASY and CRAZY.

Released on February 19, 2024, EASY marked the girl group's third mini-album. The album candidly addressed the anxieties and concerns behind the group's confident facade, offering a more introspective look into their journey. The comeback showcase for EASY was also streamed online for global fans.

Following EASY, they released their fourth mini-album, CRAZY, on August 30, 2024. The album featured the title track Crazy, which showcased the group's dynamic energy and musical versatility.

The physical album was available in multiple versions, including Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3, Balaclava, five member-designated Compact versions along with two Weverse Album versions. Meanwhile, CRAZY debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions like Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Singapore.

EASY and CRAZY along with Perfect Night are all available on all major music streaming platforms.

