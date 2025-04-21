“WE ARE SO READY” — A Shop For Killers fans thrilled as Disney+ confirms season 2 production with Lee Dong-wook & Kim Hye-jun as leads

On April 21, 2025, Disney+ Korea officially confirmed the renewal of A Shop For Killers for a second installment, due in 2026. Starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, the Korean limited series took the world by storm for its meticulous storytelling and acting.

Ad

Lee Dong-wook will reprise his role as Jin-man, who had a mysterious past as an assassin and had ties to several other mercenaries. Jin-man also created the website Murthehelp, where mercenaries and assassins can acquire their weapons.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the return of Jin-man suggests a deeper exploration of his past and the operations of the mall. Since the previous season delved into Jin-man's niece, played by Kim Hye-jun.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, unresolved storylines involving characters like Pasin (Kim Min) and So Min-hye (Geum Hae-na), who mysteriously disappeared in the finale, are expected to be addressed. From the old guard cast, Jo Han-sun will reprise his role as Bale, Geum Hae-na as Min Hye, Lee Tae-young as Brother, and Kim Min as Pasin.

Daily Sports reported that Japanese-Korean actress Hyun-ri from Pachinko will join A Shop for Killers Season 2. She will play as Q, who is the head of the mercenary band at Babylon's East Asia branch. New faces such as Japanese actor Masaki Okada will play J, who is Q's younger brother. Jung Yen-ha as Kusanagi, who leads operations at Babylon's East Asia branch.

Ad

The announcement generated significant buzz online, with fans sharing their excitement for the upcoming season. One fan commented,

"WE’RE SO READY FOR JEONG JINMAN"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many are eager to see how Ji-an's character evolves and Jin-man's backstory being revealed in A Shop for Killers Season 2.

"Season 2 is going to be bigger than season 1. More new characters," a fan wrote.

"Finally something good again," another fan said.

"MY MAN IS BACK FINALLY," another fan added.

The unexpected return of Jin-man has particularly intrigued viewers.

"Yayy!! We can hear him saying this again to Jian," a fan remarked.

Ad

"OH MY GOD FINALLY," another fan said.

"Cannot wait to see hot Samchun again," another fan added.

Disney+'s A Shop for Killers Season 1 unveils a world of secrets and survival

Expand Tweet

Ad

Premiered in January 2024, A Shop for Killers captivated audiences with its narrative, raw action, and showcasing the secret world of assassins and the sacrifices it takes for someone to live on the thin line between the two worlds.

Based on Kang Ji-young's novel The Killer's Shopping Mall, the series delves into a hidden world where a seemingly ordinary shopping mall serves as a front for clandestine activities.

The narrative centers on Jeong Ji-an (played by Kim Hye-jun), a young woman who, after the sudden death of her uncle Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), inherits his shopping mall. Raised by Jin-man following the tragic loss of her parents, Ji-an's life takes a drastic turn as she uncovers the mall's true purpose: a hub for supplying weapons and equipment to professional assassins.

Ad

As Ji-an delves deeper into her uncle's secretive world, she becomes entangled in a web of danger, pursued by various killers and organizations eager to exploit the resources left behind. The series masterfully portrays her transformation from a naive student to a determined survivor, forced to navigate a perilous underworld she never knew existed.

The eight-episode series unfolds as follows:

Episode 1: "Murthehelp" – Ji-an learns of her uncle's death and begins to suspect foul play.

– Ji-an learns of her uncle's death and begins to suspect foul play. Episode 2: "Jeong Jin-man, Jeong Jin-man, Jeong Jin-man" – Flashbacks reveal Jin-man's secretive life and his efforts to protect Ji-an.

– Flashbacks reveal Jin-man's secretive life and his efforts to protect Ji-an. Episode 3: "The Strong Don't Howl" – Ji-an faces her first direct threat, testing her resilience.

– Ji-an faces her first direct threat, testing her resilience. Episode 4: "The Shopping Mall" – The true nature of the mall is unveiled, and Ji-an begins to understand the scope of her inheritance.

– The true nature of the mall is unveiled, and Ji-an begins to understand the scope of her inheritance. Episode 5: "Babylon" – A powerful organization emerges, posing a significant threat to Ji-an.

– A powerful organization emerges, posing a significant threat to Ji-an. Episode 6: "Jeong Jin-man" – Further insights into Jin-man's past and his motivations are explored.

– Further insights into Jin-man's past and his motivations are explored. Episode 7: "Trap" – Ji-an sets a trap to confront her pursuers, showcasing her growth and strategic thinking.

– Ji-an sets a trap to confront her pursuers, showcasing her growth and strategic thinking. Episode 8: "Listen Up, Ji-an" – The season culminates in a tense showdown, leaving viewers with lingering questions and anticipation for what's next .

Ad

A Shop for Killers received acclaim for its tight storytelling, dynamic action sequences, and strong performances. The show's cinematography and direction were also highlighted, with particular commendation for its stylish visuals and pacing.

Several fans noted that while the series excels in building tension and atmosphere, certain plot elements could benefit from further development. They demanded to see Jin-man's past and how he became an assassin. This potentially will be explored in A Shop for Killers Season 2 that will focus on the backstory of Jin-man.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A Shop for Killers as a standout entry in the realm of Korean action-thrillers and Season 1 is available on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More