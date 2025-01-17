"We have no comments to offer" — KQ Entertainment releases statement on rumors of ATEEZ' Hongjoong allegedly dissing HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk

ATEEZ's leader, Hongjoong, has become the center of discussion following the release of his collaboration track, SMB, with American rapper Odetari. On January 15, 2025, Hongjoong released a collaborative single, SMB, and was interpreted by some listeners as a direct critique of HYBE's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk.

Listeners have honed in on specific lines within the song that appeared to reference Bang Si-hyuk, also known by his producer moniker "Hitman Bang." Notable lyrics include:

"Think you’ve made it, hitman...Watch your back / Du-du-du, Bang...Act your age, freeloader...Blinded, spewing insults while dropping names...Subpar boomer."

The use of terms like "hitman" and "Bang" was assumed as allusions to Bang Si-hyuk's nickname, while phrases such as "spewing insults while dropping names" were perceived as critiques of HYBE's internal practices.

On January 15, 2025, KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ's managing agency, was approached for clarification.

They said:

"We have no comments to offer."

This neutral stance neither confirmed nor denied the interpretations of Hongjoong's lyrics, leaving the public to draw their conclusions.

More details about the controversy swirling around ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Bang Si-hyuk

The controversy was further fueled by past events involving HYBE. In October 2024, during a National Assembly audit, an alleged 18,000-page internal HYBE document was exposed by the Democratic Party of Korea representative, revealing critiques of various K-pop idols' appearances.

Although ATEEZ was not specifically mentioned, the incident sparked widespread backlash within the industry. Later, Money Control reported on October 29, 2024, that it was speculated that Bang Si-hyuk was involved in the creation process of the scandalous internal document which targeted K-pop groups like BLACKPINK, IVE, NCT, NCT 127, and more.

On October 29, 2024, HYBE's CEO, Lee Jae-sang, later issued an apology. He stated that the document was compiled by a Weverse executive retrospectively to gather reactions and opinions on industry trends and issues. Lee Jae-sang confirmed that the executive was fired from his post.

As of now, the true intent behind Hongjoong's lyrics in SMB remains speculative. With KQ Entertainment opting for a "no comment" stance, the ambiguity persists. However, some fans view the lack of denial as a subtle acknowledgment, allowing listeners to interpret the lyrics independently.

Amidst the controversy, ATEEZ continues its professional engagements. The group is set to embark on their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE tour, commencing its 2025 leg on January 18 in Lyon, France, and concluding in Brussels, Belgium, covering 14 shows across nine countries. The tour first began in January 2024.

Additionally, they have a concert scheduled at the Olympic Park Gymnastics Arena in Seoul this March.

On May 31, 2024, ATEEZ unveiled their tenth EP, Golden Hour: Part.1, comprising six tracks, with Work serving as the lead single. On December 6, 2024, they dropped Ice on My Teeth which was featured on Teen Vogue's "15 Best K-pop Music Videos of 2024."

