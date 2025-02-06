On February 6, 2025, the overseas photography studio (@thebestphotoparis) responsible for uploading images of 2PM's Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend in Paris issued a public apology after backlash over the photos. The images, taken in April 2024 in front of the Eiffel Tower, were uploaded by the studio on social media, leading to speculation about the couple’s engagement.

The studio’s statement clarifies their involvement and expresses regret for the unintended exposure of the couple’s private moments. The photography studio explained that it was unaware of the identities of the individuals in the images when they were taken.

They extended an apology to Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend, reiterating that there was no intention to reveal the girlfriend’s face:

"We are truly surprised and shocked by this embarrassing situation. I have already sent my apology to Taec and his girlfriend, and I now publicly apologize sincerely. There was never any intention to expose your relationship or your girlfriend's face. As soon as we realized what was happening, we immediately archived the photos, but they had already been shared by several people."

In their statement, the studio explained:

"We are the photography studio which took the photos in question in Paris in April 2024. The photos of Taec-yeon and his girlfriend were discovered yesterday here on our photography profile in Paris. Since then, we have been receiving many messages about this. The fact is that we did their session last year, WITHOUT KNOWING WHO THEY WERE! Honestly, there was no intention of exposing their lives."

The studio further clarified that the couple had booked the session like any other client and did not request any special handling of the photos.

"Until yesterday, we did not know that they were a big Korean celebrity. They booked the session as a regular person and there was never any contact beyond what we have with any regular client, and there was never a request for the photos not to be published. That is why we posted the photos as we always do with our clients, with no intention of exposing them or gaining visibility for it, so much so that the photos were public since April 2024. When the photos were published, we did not mention his name in any way, it was just a sequence of photos that we innocently found beautiful and inspiring." they stated.

Once the studio realized the situation, they removed the photos from their social media, but by then, they had already spread across the internet. They added:

"We are honest professionals, we receive couples from all over the world every day, and have photographed more than 7,000 people since 2019 in Paris. [...] our clients can come from anywhere in the world. It is impossible to know that the person in front of us is someone famous in their home country without them telling us. It was all just an unusual and innocent situation, of not knowing who they were. And I am very sorry for that. We sincerely apologize to the public and their family for this unintentional exposure. We hope everything turns out well."

On February 5, 2025, photographed footage allegedly showing Ok Taecyeon proposing to his non-celebrity girlfriend surfaced online. The pictures, initially posted by the Instagram account @thebestphotoparis, depicted Ok Taecyeon going down on one knee with a ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

This led to widespread speculation about a possible engagement.

In response, however, Ok Taecyeon’s agency, 51K, issued a clarification, confirming that the images were not from a proposal but instead captured during a birthday celebration for his girlfriend. The agency clarified that there are no wedding plans and dismissed the engagement rumors.

"Those photos are not a part of a marriage proposal. The photos were taken last year on his girlfriend's birthday. Unfortunately, the photos were leaked and spread across online communities." the agency stated. "He will get married when the time is right. Until then, he is seeing his girlfriend as usual, but there are no immediate plans for marriage."

Despite the agency’s denial, fans continued to express their support for the couple. While many celebrated the couple’s happiness, others urged respect for their privacy.

Ok Taecyeon and his girlfriend have been in a public relationship since 2020 and have been seen together on several occasions since confirming their relationship in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ok Taecyeon is preparing for his upcoming role in The First Night With The Duke, a historical romance drama set to air in 2025 on KBS2. Co-starring Girls' Generation’s Seohyun Seohyun, the series combines modern sensibilities with historical romance, adapted from Hwang Do Tol's novel of the same name.

The plot follows Seohyun’s character, Cha Seon-chae, a character from a historical romance novel who gets possessed by a modern-day college student’s soul, disrupting the original storyline.

As Seon-chae navigates this twist, she must restore the plot while forming a complex relationship with Gyeongseong-gun, played by Ok Taecyeon. The drama also stars Seo Bum-june, Kwon Han-sol, and Ji Hye-won.

