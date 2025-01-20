“We all knew the real reason”- Fans react as GOT7's Jackson Wang shares the story behind his iconic reaction to JYP & Hwasa at the 2019 MAMA stage

On Monday, January 20, the GOT7 members sat down for an interview with 1TheK for promotions of their latest comeback, Winter Heptagon. During the interview, the members took a trip down memory lane, revisiting some of their iconic, funny, and wholesome moments throughout the group's career.

At one point, they were also seen revisiting Jackson Wang's iconic reaction to JYP, the founder of JYP Entertainment, and Mamamoo member Hwasa's collaboration on stage at the 2019 MAMA. During the 2019 MAMA, JYP and Hwasa rolled out a cover of JYP's Don't Leave Me, and many of the viewers were surprised by the choreography of the collaborative performance.

One of the many reactions to the stage that landed on the internet was Jackson Wang's. He looked at his former CEO with doubt and confusion in his eyes while his mouth was wide open. The reaction soon became a viral meme on the internet. Therefore, when asked about the same, the idol replied that he wasn't shocked but was simply trying to understand the performance.

"It wasn't a face of shock. I was trying to understand what I was seeing. I'm trying to understand. I don't have time to think. "What am I seeing...?" I wasn't even embarrassed. I was embarrassed after that. I was trying to understand the art."

Regardless of the idol's explanation, many fans did not buy the narrative and continued to comment on the same hilariously. Here are a few fan reactions:

"It's funnier when he tried to explain when we all knew the real reason"

"He's not making it any better with the explanation... we all got it, Jackson, i swear" said a fan

"The way he spoke an entire essay just to say he was basically shocked" added another fan

"His explanation makes it even better, he had no idea wtf he was witnessing and SAME" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they found Jackson Wang's explanation of his reaction to JYP and Hwasa's 2019 MAMA stage quite hilarious.

"Jackson is so fcking FUNNY bruh, "it wasn't a face of shock" then proceeds to describe how he was too stunned to speak" stated a fan

"“What am I seeing?” is the realest reaction for this scenario. Lol" added an X user

"it has always seemed like that to me, the "what did i just watch" face, he's so fr" said a fan on X

"not him trying to rewrite history" commented another X user

All you need to know about GOT7 and their latest comeback, Winter Heptagon

GOT7 is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. The members of the group are Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, where Jay B is the leader. The group debuted with their first EP, Got It?, which peaked on both the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard's World Albums Chart.

Following the same, GOT7 continued to roll out several hit tracks such as You Calling My Name, NOT BY THE MOON, Just Right, Hard Carry, and more. In 2021, following the expiration of the members' contract with JYP Entertainment, they collectively departed the agency. After this, all the members signed under different labels, and the group has since been working independently.

In 2022, the members rolled out their EP, Got7, which was their first work as an independent group. However, soon after the album's release, the group went on a hiatus for over three years since the members chose to concentrate on their solo careers. Following the three-year hiatus, the members have finally returned with their latest EP, Winter Heptagon, released on January 20.

The album holds a total of nine tracks with the song, Python, as its title track. The song was produced by the group member, BamBam. Regardless, all the other songs of the album have at least one or two members working either as a lyricist or composer. All members were said to have collaborated on the lyrics of the fan song from the album, Yours Truly, which was produced by GOT7's leader, Jay B.

With GOT7's return to the industry, fans and netizens are excited to see what the group and its members have in store for them.

